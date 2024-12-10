San Vicente Santa Monica: New Luxury Club Opens as a Haven for L.A.’s Elite

Photo: Instagram: @sanvicenteclubs

Cindy Crawford and Laura Dern Have Expressed Enthusiasm About the New Venue

A new luxury private club has opened its doors in Santa Monica, offering an exclusive seaside retreat for Los Angeles’ elite. 

The San Vicente Santa Monica, the latest venture by hotelier Jeff Klein, debuted last month with a $40 million price tag and a slew of amenities designed to attract Hollywood’s power players, as reported by The New York Times. The club occupies the top floor and rooftop of a building on Ocean Avenue, providing panoramic views of the Pacific Ocean. Members can enjoy an indoor-outdoor restaurant, a rooftop bar, a billiards room, a 50-seat screening room, and event spaces. The rooftop deck, spanning 5,000 square feet, is a standout feature.

Klein, known for the San Vicente Bungalows in West Hollywood, has once again crafted a space that combines privacy, luxury, and exclusivity. Membership initiation fees range from $3,200 to $15,000 depending on age, with annual dues running up to $4,200. 

NYT reports that high-profile figures such as Cindy Crawford and Laura Dern have expressed enthusiasm about the new venue. “If you live in L.A., this is a big deal,” Crawford told the Times.

The club’s interior, designed by Lisa Koch, evokes a mid-20th century Italian Riviera aesthetic. Features include Japanese walnut paneling, silk pleated lampshades, and a “tent room” draped in Pierre Frey fabric. Klein’s goal was to create a sophisticated yet relaxed ambiance reminiscent of Old Hollywood on vacation.

in News, Upbeat
