Santa Ana Wind Event Prompts Red Flag Warning

Santa Ana wind event expected through Saturday evening

By Sam Catanzaro

Peak wind gusts upwards of 45 mph and temperatures peaking in the 90s have prompted a Red Flag Warning for the Santa Monica Mountains.  

According to the National Weather Service (NWS), a moderate Santa Ana wind event will continue over much of Los Angeles and Ventura Counties through Saturday evening. The NWS says peak wind gusts are expected between 30 and 45 mph with isolated areas gusting to around 55 mph. 

“The peak winds are expected in the morning and early afternoon hours each day,” the NWS said in the Red Flag announcement.  

In addition, widespread humidities in the single digits and low teens are expected along with very warm temperatures peaking between 80 and 90 degrees. 

“As a result of these gusty Santa Ana winds with low relative humidity, critical fire weather conditions are expected for the warned areas,” the NWS said. “If fire ignition occurs, conditions are favorable for extreme fire behavior and rapid rate of fire spread which would threaten life and property.” 

z1In preparation, the Los Angeles County Fire Department has pre-deployed two strike teams to strategic locations around the county. The agency could not immediately be reached for comment regarding the location of these locations. In addition, the Department has ordered additional staffing of both ground and aerial personnel and warned that utility companies might temporarily shut off power in high-risk areas.

