Santa Monica Authorities Seek Public’s Help After Sexual Assault Incident

SMPD Urges Anyone With Information to Come Forward

Authorities in Santa Monica are seeking information from the public after a sexual assault incident occurred on March 1.

According to the Santa Monica Police Department, the incident took place at the 1700 Block of Ocean Park Boulevard around 8:15 PM. A lone female waiting for a ride was approached by a male suspect.

The suspect, described as pulling down his pants and making lewd statements, approached the victim. As the victim attempted to leave, the suspect grabbed her from behind and began touching her inappropriately over her clothing.

The victim struggled with the suspect and broke free, fleeing the area. Surveillance footage captured the suspect leaving the location.

Authorities are urging anyone with information about the incident or the individual involved to contact SMPD Detective Tavera at Ismael.Tavera@santamonica.gov, Detective Sergeant Goodwin at Chad.Goodwin@santamonica.gov, or the Watch Commander at 310-458-8427.