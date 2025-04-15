Santa Monica Beaches Deemed Safe Following Wildfire Testing, Officials Say

Officials said testing revealed no dangerous levels of substances often found in storm runoff following wildfires

Los Angeles County public health officials have lifted all fire-related ocean water advisories for beaches impacted by January’s Palisades Fire, citing “rigorous testing” that found no wildfire-related chemical levels posing a risk to human health.

The announcement, made this week by the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, follows three months of ocean water and beach sand testing conducted by the Los Angeles Regional Water Quality Control Board. Officials said testing revealed no dangerous levels of metals, nutrients, polychlorinated biphenyls (PCBs), or polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs)—substances often found in storm runoff following wildfires.

“The ocean water and sediment/beach sand testing revealed no chemicals related to wildfires at levels that are dangerous to human health,” the department stated.

The advisory covered the stretch of coast from Las Flores State Beach to Santa Monica State Beach. Beaches in Santa Monica, a popular destination for both tourists and locals, are now cleared for swimming and recreation, according to the department.

Despite the clearance, authorities continue to warn beachgoers to avoid any fire debris in the water or onshore, especially near burned properties. High tides have been pushing debris—potentially including sharp metal, glass, and wood fragments—into the ocean, raising safety concerns.

The County Department of Beaches & Harbors released a separate notice Friday stating that the dark sediment seen on some beaches does not pose a health risk, though cleanup of fire debris remains incomplete along certain inland sections of Pacific Coast Highway.

Environmental nonprofit Heal the Bay previously released independent testing results warning of elevated heavy metal concentrations—such as lead, copper, and arsenic—across Santa Monica Bay. The group urged authorities to accelerate fire debris removal efforts and called for additional testing before confirming safety for marine life and seafood consumption.

