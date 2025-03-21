Santa Monica Brew Works Joins 200 Breweries to Fund Wildfire Recovery with Special IPA

Photo: Santa Monica Brew Works

Craft Beer with a Purpose: Santa Monica Brew Works Supports LA Wildfire Relief

In response to the devastating wildfires that swept through Los Angeles in January, Santa Monica Brew Works has partnered with more than 200 breweries across 25 states and four countries to brew WE LOVE LA, a special wildfire relief beer. The brewery will launch its version of the beer—a Juicy IPA (7.0% ABV) crafted with Citra and Mosaic hops—on Friday, March 7, with proceeds going to the Santa Monica Firefighters Relief Fund and United Way’s Wildfire Response Fund.

“Santa Monica Brew Works is honored to join the craft beer community by participating in the WE LOVE LA initiative to help raise funds and coordinate support for those impacted by the LA wildfires. Said Scott Francis, SMBW Co-Founder, President & CEO. “We will be donating all designated proceeds from the beer to help accelerate our neighbors’ road to recovery.” 

Santa Monica Brew Works’ WE LOVE LA Juicy IPA will be available on draft and in 16-ounce cans to-go at the brewery’s tasting room. The initiative, which brings together breweries from around the world, aims to raise critical funds and rally support for first responders and wildfire victims.

“We are continuously inspired by the courage of first responders and the resilience of our community,” added Francis.

Beer lovers can contribute to wildfire relief efforts by visiting Santa Monica Brew Works’ tasting room and raising a pint of WE LOVE LA Juicy IPA. Every purchase helps fund relief efforts for those who have lost homes, businesses, and livelihoods to the fires.

For more details on the relief efforts and participating breweries, visit We Love LA Beer.

