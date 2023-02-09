Santa Monica Canyon Restaurant Offering Watch Party and Catering for the Super Bowl

Watch party and catering from Tallula’s this Super Bowl Sunday

By Dolores Quintana

Tallula’s Restaurant has your big game day needs handled with their catering menu for Superbowl Sunday. The Coastal Mexican restaurant announced its Superbowl menu via an Instagram post The post says, “Win big this Super Bowl Sunday with catering from Tallula’s! We’ve got all your game day favorites, like cheesy DIY Nacho Kits, organic Chicken Enchiladas Suizas, Tacos and more! Tap the link in our bio to order.”

The post also mentions that Tallula’s is a great spot to watch the big game and the post states, “Need a fun spot to watch the game? Come join us on Sunday, February 12 for a watch party in Felix’s Bar! The football fiesta starts at 1:00 p.m., with kickoff at 3:30 .p.m.” It’s definitely going to be a fun time.

You can place your takeout or delivery order here and the full menu is here. The menu includes such tasty game day treats like Oaxacan chicken wings, nachos “sencillo” or simple mole kit, organic chicken enchiladas Suizas, tacos de asada and pollo, and Tallula’s caesar, with a plethora of sides and beverages. There are also desserts like Lime Carlota and flan. Superbowl catering just got an upgrade.