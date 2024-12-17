Santa Monica College Seeks Applicants for Vacant Trustee Position

Photo: Santa Monica College’s Main Campus at 1900 Pico Blvd

The Appointed Individual Will Serve Until the Next Board Election in November 2026

The Santa Monica College Board of Trustees is seeking applicants to fill a vacant seat left open after Trustee Barry Snell was elected to the Santa Monica City Council. The appointed individual will serve until the next Board election in November 2026, at which time the position will be filled through the standard electoral process.

Applications, available at smc.edu/BOTMeetings, must be submitted by January 10, 2025. The Board plans to make its selection during its regular meeting on February 4, 2025.

The seven-member Board of Trustees serves as the governing body for SMC, which educates over 27,000 students across Santa Monica and Malibu. Trustees are elected by voters within the Santa Monica Community College District. The Board also includes a student trustee elected annually by the student body. Current trustees are Dr. Nancy Greenstein (chair), Dr. Sion Roy (vice chair), Anastasia Foster, Dr. Tom Peters, Dr. Margaret Quiñones-Perez, Rob Rader, and student trustee Daniel Martinez Garcia.

To qualify, applicants must be at least 18 years old, reside within the Santa Monica Community College District, be registered voters, and must not be disqualified from holding civil office under California law.

The Board is looking for candidates capable of meeting the responsibilities of a trustee. This includes attending Board meetings and college events, studying agenda items, and participating in educational programs. Trustees are expected to understand and advocate for the diverse communities served by the college, support its mission, and address educational, social, and economic policy issues. Candidates should also be committed to ensuring the college’s fiscal health and sustainability, hiring and supporting the Superintendent/President, and fostering collaboration among diverse groups.

For more information on the application process, contact District/Board of Trustees Coordinator Lisa Rose at 310-434-4402 or Rose_Lisa@smc.edu.

