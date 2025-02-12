Santa Monica Hotel Event Space Offers Affordability, Accessibility

Elevate Your Events with Versatile Venues and Exceptional Service

Coastal stays and eclectic event spaces don’t have to be expensive.

Last April, Santa Monica Hotel transformed Lincoln Boulevard with its new look and enhanced amenities. The hotel’s beachside charm, value and commitment to sustainability renders dear to the neighborhood and offers a cozy retreat for guests.

Not only is Santa Monica Hotel an amazing, eco-friendly lodging option, it’s also an eye-catching venue for art exhibits, a perfect location to host special occasions and celebrations, and a unique backdrop for film and photography projects.

With its new transformation, the hotel’s novel outdoor event space promises versatility and charm at an affordable rate. For filming and production, photography, art or music events that echo the creative spirit of Santa Monica and beyond, the parking lot is dynamic and changeable, affordable and accessible.

Looking toward the upcoming year, Abel Harris, the hotel’s director of sales and marketing, said companies that have rented out the space for film production or product launches have loved the space, its versatility and the endless possibilities for creative visionaries.

“Santa Monica Hotel gives off an eclectic feel, it stands out in many ways since the refresher we made last spring. Clients really love the vibe of the hotel while also being able to transform the parking lot for their desired sets,” Harris said. “We love being able to provide a space for ideas to come to life and flourish. It’s not your traditional meeting space.”

Santa Monica Hotel and itsdynamic parking lot space is available for a number of events and filming opportunities such as TV shows, movies, documentaries, fashion shoots, commercials, music videos, advertising, podcasts and social media influencers. The cost of renting the space for the day, or longer, is also accessible and affordable.Full buyouts are optional, as well.

“Renting out our space and hotel is about getting more involved with the community as an affordable, flexible and functional option for event planning or production. Our parking lot can be retrofitted and completely done up to fit your desired scenery. Whether that’s a shotgun wedding, or product launch, or photoshoot or film, the Santa Monica Hotel is the perfect space for executing your ideas. We are eager to connect with organizers and producers for the upcoming year!” Harris said.

Santa Monica Hotel is a 30-room gem that fosters a cozy, personalized atmosphere, complete with exceptional services, amenities and staff that make every moment count. The hotel embraces eco-friendly hospitality, dedicated to creating a sustainable future by minimizing its environmental footprint. Located near the famous Third Street Promenade, the hotel offers guests immediate access to this renowned outdoor shopping and dining esplanade, enhancing their stay with convenience and local culture.

For a glimpse into the transformed Santa Monica Hotel, updated amenities, and booking information, please visit SantaMonicaHotel.com. Start planning your event today online by submitting a request for proposal. Create memorable experiences and enjoy seamless planning with Santa Monica Hotel.

