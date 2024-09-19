Santa Monica Is the Most Expensive City for Businesses, Study Finds

The Study Points to Santa Monica’s Housing Affordability Crisis as a Major Factor to High Business Costs

Santa Monica has been named the most expensive city for businesses to operate in, according to the 2024 Kosmont-Rose Institute Cost of Doing Business Survey, released by Claremont McKenna College’s Rose Institute of State and Local Government. The annual survey, which analyzed a comprehensive set of cost-related factors across 216 cities nationwide, placed Santa Monica at the top, outpacing other high-cost cities in Southern California and across the country.

The study highlighted several key factors contributing to Santa Monica’s top ranking, including its elevated business license fees, utility taxes, and local sales taxes, which were found to be among the highest in the region. Commercial rents, which have consistently trended upwards in recent years, were another significant factor, with many business owners reporting that the high cost of leasing commercial space in Santa Monica has become unsustainable.

In addition to these local taxes and fees, Santa Monica’s high wage requirements, driven by both state mandates and local ordinances, further amplify the financial pressure on businesses. 

The study also pointed to Santa Monica’s housing affordability crisis as a major contributing factor to its high business costs. The city, like much of Southern California, has been grappling with a shortage of affordable housing, which in turn affects both employers and employees. For businesses, the lack of affordable housing means higher wage expectations as workers struggle to meet the demands of living in the area. This dynamic can also lead to high employee turnover and difficulty in attracting and retaining talent, adding to operational costs for businesses.

The Kosmont-Rose Institute report noted that nearly half of the 88 cities in Los Angeles County fell into the top tiers of business costs, with Santa Monica leading the pack. 

Neighboring cities such as Culver City, Malibu, and Pasadena were also ranked in the top five most expensive, illustrating the broader challenges faced by businesses operating in Southern California. 

Outside of California, the study compared Southern California cities to business-friendly regions such as Boise, Idaho, which ranked as the least expensive city in the country for businesses.

in Hard, News
Related Posts
Photo: Facebook: @Santa Monica Chamber of Commerce
Dining, News

Malibu-Based Winery to Open Tasting Room in Santa Monica

September 19, 2024

Read more
September 19, 2024

AJA Vineyards Was Founded by Todd and Heather Greenbaum in the Santa Monica Mountains AJA Vineyards, a Malibu-based family winery,...

Photo: CDC
Food & Drink, News

CDC Investigates Salmonella Outbreak Linked to Eggs Which Have Sickened 65 People

September 19, 2024

Read more
September 19, 2024

Cases Reported in California; Eggs Recalled as Officials Warn of Serious Health Risks Federal health officials are investigating a multistate...

Photo: Instagram: Ronan
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Celebrate With Creative Cocktails and Wine Wednesday at Two of the Westside’s Most Cozy Restaurants

September 18, 2024

Read more
September 18, 2024

Enjoy Ronan Restaurant’s Negroni-inspired drinks and Quaff Fine Wine at Hank’s  Ronan, a restaurant located at 7315 Melrose Ave, is...

Photo: Getty
Hard, News

SMPD Seek Public Help in Homicide Investigation

September 18, 2024

Read more
September 18, 2024

They are particularly interested in exterior building surveillance video and dash cam recordings  Santa Monica Police are investigating a homicide...
News

‘A Must-See’: Light in the Piazza Comes to Broad Stage for One Night Musical

September 18, 2024

Read more
September 18, 2024

By Susan Payne An intimate story of contemporary and timeless romance produced by the Musical Theatre Guild is coming to...
News, Upbeat

Getty Villa Hosting Tour of Ancient Egyptian Sculpted Portraits

September 18, 2024

Read more
September 18, 2024

The 30-Minute Tours Will Continue Through November 18 The Getty Villa is offering daily tours of its new exhibition Sculpted...

Photo: Official
News

Event Update: Pups Without Borders Hosts Dog Adoption Event in Brentwood This Saturday

September 17, 2024

Read more
September 17, 2024

Olympians Anita Alvarez, Daniella Ramires, and Nick Itkin to Participate in Adoption Event Pups Without Borders, a dog rescue organization,...

Photo Credit: YouTube
News

PNC Board Member Kyle McAuley Accused of Assault at Board of Neighborhood Councils Commission Meeting

September 17, 2024

Read more
September 17, 2024

Update: PNC President Needed Medical Treatment, Statement from McAuley, Journalists William Gude, the journalist who confronted City Attorney Hydee Feldstein-Soto...

Photo: SMPD
Hard, News

Homeless Man Enters Woman’s Home, Exposes Himself While She Sleeps

September 17, 2024

Read more
September 17, 2024

The Suspect’s Criminal Record Includes Trespassing, Drug Possession, Battery on a Peace Officer and Carrying a Concealed Weapon Santa Monica...

Photo: Caltrans
Hard, News

PCH Reduced to One Lane Overnight in Palisades Through Friday

September 16, 2024

Read more
September 16, 2024

Motorists are advised to expect delays Starting Monday, Sept. 16, Pacific Coast Highway will be reduced to one lane in...
Hard, News

SMMUSD Makes Key Agreements in Separation Efforts With Malibu

September 16, 2024

Read more
September 16, 2024

This Marks a Significant Milestone Toward the Goal of Dividing the School District The Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District (SMMUSD)...

Photo: Getty
Hard, News

Canal Attack Suspect Sentenced to Life Without Parole

September 16, 2024

Read more
September 16, 2024

His charges included murder with special circumstances, two counts of rape, and sexual penetration by force Anthony Francisco Jones was...
Hard, News

Bear Spotted in Palisades Country Estates: Report

September 15, 2024

Read more
September 15, 2024

Two separate videos captured the bear rummaging through trash A bear was spotted scavenging for food in the Pacific Palisades...

Photo: SMPD
Hard, News

Shooting Suspect Held on $4 Million Bail After Attempted Murder Arrest

September 13, 2024

Read more
September 13, 2024

The Shooting Left a 24-Year-Old Man Seriously Injured A Van Nuys man is being held on more than $4 million...
News

Students Gain Global Perspective Rooted in Service at Marymount

September 13, 2024

Read more
September 13, 2024

By Susan Payne  Tradition meets innovation at Marymount, an all-girl Catholic independent high school in Los Angeles. As a Religious...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR