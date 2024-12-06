Santa Monica Launches Microgrants for Cannabis Equity Discussions

The Microgrants Can Be Used to Cover Expenses Such as Childcare, Food, Interpretation Services, or Hiring a Notetaker

Santa Monica is now accepting applications for $500 microgrants designed to support community-led discussions on shaping the city’s cannabis social equity program.

The initiative aims to address barriers to participation in the legal cannabis industry, particularly for communities disproportionately impacted by past cannabis criminalization.

The microgrants can be used to cover expenses such as childcare, food, interpretation services, or hiring a notetaker, ensuring inclusive and accessible participation in these discussions. Insights from these gatherings, alongside responses to a recent digital survey, will help inform the social equity component of Santa Monica’s adult-use cannabis policy.

The city’s cannabis social equity program seeks to provide opportunities for marginalized communities, especially those affected by past cannabis prohibition, to benefit from legalization. This includes access to business opportunities, employment, and economic growth within the cannabis sector.

Applications for the microgrants are open through December 31 and will be awarded on a first-come, first-served basis. Interested applicants can find more information and apply at santamonica.gov/cannabis-social-equity.