Santa Monica’s Big Blue Bus to Raise Fares for First Time in a Decade

Photo: City of Santa Monica

Proposed Fare Hikes for Big Blue Bus: Here’s When You Can Speak Up

The Santa Monica Department of Transportation’s Big Blue Bus (BBB) has announced two public hearings to discuss proposed fare increases, marking the agency’s first fare adjustment in nearly a decade. The increases aim to improve transit services while offsetting rising operational costs, including fuel, utilities, and workforce retention.

The first hearing will be held virtually on Wednesday, April 2, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Community members interested in attending must register online at bigbluebus.com/meetings.

The second hearing will take place in person on Thursday, April 3, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Santa Monica Main Library in the Martin Luther King Jr. Auditorium.

For those unable to attend either hearing, BBB is accepting public feedback through an online survey at bigbluebus.com/meetings until Thursday, April 10.

BBB is considering the following fare changes:

  • Increasing the cost of Single Ride, 1-Day, 7-Day, 10-Ride, and 30-Day Passes.
  • Eliminating the Annual Pass and Youth 30-Day Pass.
  • Maintaining one free intra-agency transfer within two hours.
  • Offering discounts on Single Ride fares for contactless fare payments.
  • Expanding access to reduced-fare programs, including LIFE and GoPass.

The fare adjustments, according to BBB, are necessary to sustain high-quality transit service while investing in customer experience improvements and workforce retention.

“At Big Blue Bus, we are committed to maintaining affordable fares and high-quality transit service,” Department of Transportation Director Anuj Gupta said. “The proposed fare adjustments will help us offset rising costs while investing in the recruitment and retention of our workforce and providing meaningful customer experience improvements that ensure Big Blue Bus remains a safe, reliable, convenient, and appealing alternative to driving.”

Following the hearings and public input, BBB will present a final fare proposal to the Santa Monica City Council for consideration in May 2025.

BBB Routes 1, 2, 3, 7, 8, and 18 provide service to the Santa Monica Main Library. Parking is also available in the library garage, accessible via 7th Street, north of Santa Monica Blvd.

The Santa Monica Main Library is ADA-accessible. Requests for disability accommodations or interpretation services should be made at least three days before the hearing by calling (310) 458-1975, ext. 2386. Written materials are available in alternate formats upon request.

For more details on the proposed fare changes and public hearing participation, visit bigbluebus.com/meetings.

