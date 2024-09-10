Sarah Paulson Drops Price on Furnished Malibu Mobile Home in Exclusive Paradise Cove

Photo: IMDB

Actress Lowers Price for Her Trailer in One of America’s Priciest Mobile Home Parks

Actress Sarah Paulson has reduced the asking price for her 500-square-foot trailer in what is considered America’s most expensive mobile home park. The “American Horror Story” and “Bird Box” star recently lowered the price of her property at 16 Paradise Cove Road in Malibu by nearly 10%, bringing it down to just under $1.8 million. Paulson initially listed the home in May for $2 million.

The property, located in the 271-unit Paradise Cove Mobile Home Park, is being represented by Ren Smith of Coldwell Banker Realty.

Paradise Cove Mobile Home Park, situated at 28128 Pacific Coast Highway, has long attracted celebrities due to its beachfront location. Notable residents have included Minnie Driver, Stevie Nicks, Betsy Johnson, Matthew McConaughey, and Pamela Anderson.

Paulson’s one-bedroom, one-bathroom home is being sold fully furnished and includes a golf cart for easy access to the beach.

