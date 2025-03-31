School of Rock Students Shine in Winter Performance Despite Widespread Fires

By Susan Payne

Wildfire devastation wreaked havoc in areas of Los Angeles this January with 29 deaths reported and over 55,000 acres of homes and structures destroyed, amounting between $250 and $275 billion in economic losses.

While the lives of families, children and communities were uprooted, School of Rock West LA offered support to its many families enrolled in the program: the music didn’t stop.

At the end of January, stage-ready students were nearing the end of the winter season, preparing for their end of season live show. On the night of the January 6, wind advisories became a red flag, and emergency protocols at the school were being solidified, said Justin Salmons, School of Rock West LA’s general manager. 

By the end of day on January 7, the school shut down an hour early for evacuations. Fires broke out, eventually reaching Eaton. School of Rock’s Venice, South Bay, Pasadena, Burbank and Santa Clarita also shut down the next two days for safety. 

“My wife and I were glued to the TV. We were keeping an eye on the Palisades fire when it jumped into Santa Monica,” Salmons said. “By that Saturday, we reopened, but I wasn’t sure who was going to show up.”

Nearly all students came to the lessons that day.

“Many of them lost their houses, belongings and instruments, and schools, but they showed up for rehearsal. Minutes later, I heard music coming from the room. And seeing those kids smile, it felt normal for a second,” Salmons said.

Week after week, more students showed up. By the end of January, ahead of the final performance, all 60 kids in our performance program were ready to take stage at the Viper Room, some of whom had lost everything, but still wanted to play.

“We packed the Viper Room. Each band played for an hour and a half and in that moment, the kids shined like diamonds. It felt like everything we had gone through the last three weeks, for at least that day, didn’t happen. It was a glimmer of community, hope and optimism in the face of adversity.”

As the fires eventually came to a halt, the Los Angeles community was starting to heal. For School of Rock students, this meant, pausing memberships if needed, or continuing to heal through music education.

“We heard more tragic stories and allowed members to take the time they needed to rebuild their lives. School of Rock isn’t just a place where you take a lesson and go home, we are building community and enriching lives through music and performance-based education.”

Since then, several School of Rock’s House Bands have held fundraising efforts to help provide support to families in need. Community efforts rounded up instrument donations for students to keep playing music, despite the chaos.

“That’s the epitome of music and falling in love with music as it carries kids and people through every stage of their lives. There’s power in the way that music helps us when we’re emotionally vulnerable,” Salmons said.

UPCOMING SCHOOL OF ROCK OPPORTUNITIES

As School of Rock nears the end of its Spring season, a new season will begin after May. School of Rock’s summer season goes from June to August, offering regular programming and week-long day camps for ages 7 to 18. Camp schedules are listed at SchoolOfRock.com depending on location. There are nine Los Angeles School of Rock locations with more opening soon. Registration is open now.

