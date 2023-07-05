Self-Awakening Workshop Coming to Pacific Palisades

The Course Provides Insight Into Topics Such as the Sustained Focus in the Body’s Physiology

The “InnerSense 3-Day Self-awareness Workshop” is coming to Pacific Palisades August 4 at the Temescal Gateway Park, Mountains Recreation & Conservation Authority.

The course will provide insight into topics such as the importance of sustained focus in the body’s physiology and psychology for self-awakening; the connection between thoughts, body sensations, memory, and conditioning; breathwork and meditation as healing practices; and techniques for identifying the underlying causes of structural restrictions and tightness in the muscular and connective tissues, and methods for opening up the body.

The event will take place Friday August 4th from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 4.30 p.m. For more information, go to https://www.grahammead.com/events/innersense-3-day-workshop-aug2023.