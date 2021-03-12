Senior Found Dead Near Pacific Palisades Hiking Trail

73-year-old dies of heart-related incident Tuesday

A 73-year-old man’s body was found at a Pacific Palisades hiking trail this week.

According to the Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD), around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday crews responded to investigate a deceased person near the Santa Ynez Waterfall Trail near Santa Ynez Falls in Topanga State Park. The trail

The Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner identified the man as Aleksandr Tsiryulnikov, a Los Angeles resident. According to the Deputy Medical Examiner Dr. Nguyen, the cause of death was arteriosclerosis.