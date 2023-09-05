September Comes To The Brentwood Library, Palisades Library Closed Until September 15

Brentwood Will Host A Concert on September 23 With Miss Kym

By Dolores Quintana

As the Brentwood Library steps into September, they will be gearing up to start out the month with lots of fun, and there’s a lot in store for the month. There is a very special event scheduled for later this month.

On Saturday, September 23rd, at 11:00 a.m., the Library will host a concert at the library as part of our Music Time with Miss Kym program. It promises to be a delightful and interactive concert for children of all ages and their families.

Here’s what’s happening this week:

Wednesday, September 6th at 10:30 am: Toddler/Preschool Storytime

Wednesday, September 6th, from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.: STAR Reader Bonnie

Thursday, September 7th, from 3:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m: Brick Building Playtime

Friday, September 8th from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.: STAR Reader Camille

More library-related news is that the Palisades Branch Library will be closed from 8/28 to 9/15 for floor refinishing. The library is scheduled to reopen on Monday, September 18. All holds will be retained for you until our reopening. However, new holds for delivery to our branch will not be possible until we reopen. The closest branches for library services during this time are:

Brentwood

Address: 11820 San Vicente Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90049

Phone: 310-575-8273

Venice

Address: 501 S. Venice Boulevard, Venice, CA 90291

Phone: 310-821-1769

Please be informed that our Noir Festival Movie, “The Long Goodbye,” scheduled for Saturday, August 26, was canceled due to furniture relocation in the community room on that day. It will be rescheduled upon our return.