Seven-Bedroom Riviera Neighborhood Home Hits Market at $20M

The Home Includes a Savant Home Automation System, Security Cameras, Enphase Solar Panels, and an Elevator

A newly completed 16,186 square foot luxury residence in the Riviera neighborhood of Pacific Palisades is on the market for nearly $20 million.

Designed by architect Ken Ungar with interiors by KES Design Studio, the home includes a Savant home automation system, security cameras, Enphase solar panels, and an elevator.

The main level features expansive, light-filled living spaces. It includes multiple living rooms, a dining room with a coffered ceiling, an office, and a marble-clad gourmet kitchen.

The home offers seven en suite bedrooms, including a primary retreat with a private balcony, dual closets, and a spa-like bath. The lower level includes a lounge, wine cellar, theater, gym, and access to a subterranean garage with a residential turntable.

Smith & Berg Partners of Compass are the listing agents.



For more information, go to https://www.compass.com/listing/755-napoli-drive-pacific-palisades-ca-90272/1608931811600809209/.