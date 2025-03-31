Seven-Bedroom Venice Pad on Shell Ave. Hits Market at Under $7M

The home sits on a 5,740-square-foot lot and includes a two-car garage

A newly listed property in Venice, featuring modern architectural design and dual living spaces, has hit the market for $6.94 million. Located at 1601 and 1603 Shell Avenue, the 5,600-square-foot home includes seven bedrooms and six bathrooms.

Designed by architecture firm Woods + Dangaran, the residence blends industrial elements with natural materials, incorporating concrete, steel, and wood to create a contemporary aesthetic. The home features open living spaces, high ceilings, and large windows to maximize natural light.

The property consists of two units, with the second space offering flexibility as a guest suite, home office, or wellness area. The layout is designed for both communal gatherings and private retreats, with dedicated spaces for relaxation and work.

Built in 2020, the home sits on a 5,740-square-foot lot and includes a two-car garage. It is listed by Compass real estate agents Katy Lynn and Mark Mintz.

For more information, go to https://www.redfin.com/CA/Venice/1601-Shell-Ave-90291/home/6743283.