Shakespeare Returns to Topanga as Theatricum Launches New Season

Two of William Shakespeare’s most enduring comedies will open the 2025 summer season at Will Geer Theatricum Botanicum, the outdoor theater in Topanga Canyon known for its rustic setting and repertory productions.

Much Ado About Nothing opens June 7, followed by A Midsummer Night’s Dream on June 8. The plays kick off the theater’s “Season of Resilience,” which runs through mid-September.

Much Ado, set in this production in post–Civil War America, centers on the sharp-tongued rivalry between Beatrice and Benedick, portrayed by Willow Geer and Aaron Hendry. The cast also includes Lynn Robert Berg, Jonathan Blandino, and Emoria Weidner, with direction and design contributions from A Jeffrey Schoenberg (costumes), Hayden Kirschbaum (lighting), and Lucas Fehring (sound).

A Midsummer Night’s Dream, which has become a mainstay at Theatricum, returns with familiar cast members including Christopher Glenn Gilstrap as Puck and Max Lawrence as Oberon. Aubrey Saverino joins the cast as Titania. The production is directed by Willow Geer and features musical effects performed live on stage.

Founded by actor Will Geer in the 1950s during the Hollywood blacklist, Theatricum Botanicum has grown from a makeshift dirt stage to a nationally recognized venue. It operates in two outdoor amphitheaters carved into a Topanga hillside. The main stage now includes a newly installed sun shade for audience comfort, funded in part by Los Angeles County and the Ahmanson Foundation.

Performances run in repertory through September, with tickets ranging from $15 to $64. Pay-What-You-Will admission is available on select dates. Seating is on outdoor terraces, and patrons are encouraged to bring cushions and dress for variable weather.

For schedules, ticket information, and updates on road closures along Topanga Canyon Boulevard, visit [theatricum.com](https://theatricum.com) or call (310) 455-3723.