Shooting at Marina del Rey Restaurant Leaves Man Wounded

The Suspect Fled From the Scene in an Unspecified Direction

A shooting at the Behind Closed Doors restaurant near Marina del Rey prompted an investigation by the Los Angeles Police Department, as reported by My News LA and NBC Los Angeles.

Officers from the LAPD Pacific Division responded on Tuesday to a shots fired call at the eatery located at 13484 Washington Blvd. and Del Rey Avenue. City News Service reported that LAPD Officer Rosario Cervantes said the victim was discovered with a gunshot wound.

The injured individual was subsequently transported to a hospital. The suspect fled from the scene in an unspecified direction, initiating an active search by law enforcement officials.