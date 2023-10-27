Short-Play Festival Coming to Topanga Library in November

Writers Behind the Plays and Monologues Are Both Local and International

By Zach Armstrong

The Topanga Actors Company is presenting its “Short-Play Festival” in November with a collection of fourteen short plays and monologues chosen from 400 entries.

Starting at 2 p.m., the free programs are taking place Nov. 4 and 5, and Nov. 18 and 19. The writers behind the plays and monologues are both local and international with one hailing from Melbourne, Australia. Some will even have their work debut at the festival. Young children are asked not to be brought due to mature content from some of the performances.

The festival will take place at the Topanga Library located at 122 N. Topanga Canyon Blvd.

For more information, email topangaactorscompany@theatercompany.org