Simon Meadow Park to Get $1M Improvements

By Zach Armstrong

The Palisades-Malibu YMCA was presented with a $1 million check to restore Simon Meadow Park and create new gathering and bathroom structures.

Funds for the project were secured by California State Senator Ben Allen (D-Santa Monica), who also presented the check, through a limited portion of the state budget for local projects that yield community benefits. Changes made to the park will aim to increase its accessibility, improve youth programming and create new shaded areas. Simon Meadow is a highly visited recreational site that sits at the bottom of Temescal Canyon Park. It is also the site of vibrant community events such as the recent Community Health & Wellness Day and the Pumpkin Patch Fundraiser currently taking place through the month.

“Having grown up here and benefited from programs such as these as a kid, I know how invaluable the YMCA is to our families, and I’m so glad we were able to secure them this crucial funding.” Senator Allen said in a statement. “This funding will help to make Simon Meadows a more vibrant and useful site for the YMCA’s regional programs that expose youth to the wonders of the outdoors.”

The check was presented during Pacific Palisades Community Council’s 50th Anniversary Jubilee. Los Angeles City Councilwoman Traci Park, along with representatives from LAPD and LAFD, were in attendance.