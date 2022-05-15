Singer Adam Levine and Supermodel Wife Behati Prinsloo Sell Palisades Mansion

Photo: Courtesy of Getty Photos

The names of the new owners have not been revealed. 

By Dolores Quintana

Maroon Five Singer Adam Levine and his wife, supermodel Behati Prinsloo, have sold their Pacific Palisades mansion for $51 million as reported by The Real Deal.com. The sale of the three-acre estate might be one of the biggest real estate deals in 2022.

It is a ten-bedroom and fourteen-bathroom mansion that was put up for sale on March 17 for $57.5 million. The main house has 8,798 square feet of living space, according to PropertyShark, which means that each square foot sold for $5,800. 

The couple purchased the mansion in January of 2019 for $31.9 million. They bought it from Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner and Affleck and Garner purchased it from Brian Grazer, a producer who is famous in his own right, in 2009 for $17.6 million. 

The name of the person or persons who purchased the property has not been revealed. 

Dalton Gomez, who is the husband of superstar singer Ariana Grande, of the Aaron Kirman Group, represented the mystery buyers. Kurt Rappaport of Westside Estate Agency represented the Levines. 

This mansion in the Pacific Palisades has a resort-style pool and spa, a Dolby Digital theater, a basketball court and, surprisingly, a chicken coop according to Redfin.com. 

This particular sale, at 1700 San Remo, is thought to be the fourth biggest sale of Los Angeles residential real estate for 2022. The One Megamansion sale, while disappointing in some respects, was still the biggest sale of the year at $126 million in an auction. In April, Drake, the hip hop star, bought 9904 Kip Drive in Beverly Hills for $75 million from Robbie Williams, the British pop singer. Grammy-winning singer Adele purchased Sylvester Stallone’s estate for $58 million in the first quarter of the year.

in News, Real Estate
Related Posts
Photo: Courtesy of Getty Photos
News, Real Estate

FIGS Co-CEOs Purchase Luxe Mansions In Brentwood

May 16, 2022

Read more
May 16, 2022

Spear and Hasson’s houses are quite close to each other. By Dolores Quintana Catherine “Trina” Spear and Heather Hasson, co-CEOs...

Photo: Courtesy of Getty Photos
News, Real Estate

Office Construction Is Starting To Rise In Los Angeles

May 15, 2022

Read more
May 15, 2022

Property vacancies are still affecting growth.  By Dolores Quintana In March, the Los Angeles Metropolitan area had 3.2 million square...
News

Garcetti Announces New Water Restrictions for LADWP Customers

May 12, 2022

Read more
May 12, 2022

Customers would be required to reduce water irrigation from three times to twice per week By Sam Catanzaro Los Angeles...
Film, News

Landmark Theater Closing in Former Westside Pavillion

May 12, 2022

Read more
May 12, 2022

Theater will close at the end of month By Sam Catanzaro The Landmark Pico theater at the former Westside Pavillion...
News, Video

Community Policing at the Heart of Beat Four

May 11, 2022

Read more
May 11, 2022

The Neighborhood Resource Officer (NRO) Program thrives through community involvement and collective work. Today we hear from Officer Aaron Alpert...
News, Video

Win $1000 For Best July 4th Parade Float!: Palisades Today – May 10th, 2022

May 10, 2022

Read more
May 10, 2022

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.* Win $1000 For Best July 4th Parade Float!* L.A Dept Of Recreation...
News, Transportation, Video

Video: Westside E-Scooter Injury Rate High Than National Rate for Motorcycles

May 10, 2022

Read more
May 10, 2022

The Westside’s injury rate for e-scooters is higher than the national rate for motorcycles, a new study has found. Learn...

Palisades Charter High School. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Education, News

Pali High Extends Mask Mandate Again

May 9, 2022

Read more
May 9, 2022

Positivity rate still above 0.05 percent  By Sam Catanzaro Palisades High School has again extended its indoor mask mandate.  Following...
News

Pacific Palisades Rotary Club Holds Its First in Person Meeting in Over Two Years

May 9, 2022

Read more
May 9, 2022

Matthew Rodman the award for Business Person of the Year By Dolores Quintana The Pacific Palisades Rotary Club has returned...

Left: Phil Decallejon. Right: Anthony Perez.
Opinion, Real Estate

Renting Your Second Home

May 6, 2022

Read more
May 6, 2022

If you are among the many Americans who own a second home that you occasionally use as a vacation getaway,...

Photo: Jason Christopher/Sotheby’s International Realty
News, Real Estate

Topanga Home With Room Carved Into Rock on Market

May 6, 2022

Read more
May 6, 2022

Hillside lists for $3.75 million  One of Topanga Canyon’s exclusive hillside homes is for sale for $3.75 million as reported...

ERBA Collective in West Los Angeles. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
News, Real Estate

LA Considering Emblem Program to License Cannabis Stores

May 6, 2022

Read more
May 6, 2022

Program would help Angelenos distinguish between licensed and unlicensed cannabis vendors and safe cannabis products By Dolores Quintana Members of...
Opinion, Real Estate

Column: Cities Fight to Maintain Distinctive Characters

May 6, 2022

Read more
May 6, 2022

By Tom Elias, Columnist Anyone who knows California well will realize that Palo Alto does not look much like nearby...
News, Video

Meet SMPD Beat Three Neighborhood Resource Officers

May 6, 2022

Read more
May 6, 2022

The Neighborhood Resource Officer (NRO) Program is based around the concept of community policing and collective involvement. Today we met...

The Bay Club Pacific Palisades. Photo: bayclubs.com
News

The Bay Club in Pacific Palisades Closing

May 5, 2022

Read more
May 5, 2022

After nearly 20 years, Bay Club to close Palisades location May 31 By Dolores Quintana The Bay Club in Pacific...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR