Single Palisades Block Sees Multiple Stolen Vehicles

Pacific Palisades weekly crime update

Submitted by LAPD Senior Officer James Allen

A single Pacific Palisades block saw multiple stolen vehicles in the span of a few days.

Burglary

January 15, 3:30 a.m., in the 17300 block of Pacific Coast Highway. The male, white suspect (35, 5’7”, 160 lbs.) was wearing light jeans and had been identified as a local transient. The suspect used a cutting tool to enter side door of the location. The suspect selected victim’s property and fled the location with victim’s property.

Burglary/Theft From Vehicle:

January 16, 12:04 to 12:15 p.m.., in the 510 block of Los Liones Drive. An unknown suspect entered victim’s vehicle and removed an iPhone and a wallet.

Stolen Vehicle

January 10-11, 9 p.m. to 9:30 a.m., in the 111 block of Marquez Place. The suspect took victim’s vehicle from the street.

January 15, 3 a.m., in the 111 block of Marquez Place. The suspect took victim’s vehicle from the parking garage.

January 15 to 16, 7 p.m. to 2:15 p.m. in the 5916 block of Northfield Street. The suspect removed the victim’s vehicle from her driveway.

Theft

January 15, 9:45 p.m., in the 16070 block of Sunset. A male described as white or Hispanic entered victim’s apartment lobby and removed packages. Suspect fled in a parked silver sedan (no further description).

January 17, 2 p.m., in the 15088 block of PCH. A while male (no further description), dressed in a white shirt and dark shorts, removed packages from victim’s porch. Suspect fled the location in an unknown direction on foot.