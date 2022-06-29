Six Family-Fun Westside Fourth of July Events

Scenes from the 2019 Pacific Palisades Fourth of July Fireworks & Parade. Photos: Morgan Genser.

Fireworks, parades, runs and more taking place across the Westside 

By Ashley Sloan 

Pacific Palisades 

The Pacific Palisades will be hosting its 74th annual July 4th Celebration this year. Many events and activities take place throughout the day, concluding with a firework show. 
One of the featured events is the parade on Sunset Blvd starting at 2 p.m. During the parade, at 3 p.m., a WWII fighter plane will fly over the palisades parade. Patriotic Pups will be marching in the parade for the 26th year. 

Another scheduled event is Kids on Bikes. In front of Pali Elementary School, a contest for the best-decorated bike or scooter will take place at 1 to 1:15 p.m. 

Also, Will Rogers 5k, 10k, and Kids Fun Run run will return for the 44th year. The 5k and 10k will start at 8:15 a.m. on the fourth at Palisades Recreation Center. 

For more information and to register, visit palisades4th.com 

In addition, Palisades Village will be putting on a 4th of July Block Party from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The festivities will take place on Swarthmore Avenue – complementing the Independence Day parade – and feature live musical entertainment, fun photo moments, star-spangled crafts, face painting, balloon art and more. 

Culver City 

Culver City will kick off its 4th of July celebrations early on Sunday, July 3rd with the 52nd annual Firework Extravaganza. The celebration is hosted by the Exchange Club of Culver City and the event will include live music, food, and fireworks. The show will take place at West Los Angeles College. The gate will open at 3:30 and the show will start at dusk. 
For more information, visit culverexchange.org 

Marina Del Rey 

The 2022 Marina Del Rey 4th of July Fireworks will be taking place on the waterfront at 9 p.m. The fireworks will be going for 20 minutes and can be seen from Venice Pier, Playa Vista, and Dockweiler Beach. Fisherman’s village and Burton Chase Park will have synchronized music to the fireworks during the show. 

To have a closer look at the fireworks, City Cruises will be hosting special rides on Monday. Also, yachts are available for charter on the 4th. 

For more information, visit visitmdr.com/events/july-4-fireworks-marina-del-rey

Venice

In addition, Mr. & Mrs. Muscle Beach will be taking place on July 4th at Venice Beach Recreation Center. The competition will start at 7 a.m. and will finish at 1:00 p.m. “The Man of Steel”, a legend bodybuilder, will be the featured guest. The event is free for the public to watch and to enter the contest, the fee is $120. 

For more information and to sign up, visit musclebeachvenice.com 

Santa Monica 

Santa Monica will be hosting its 15th annual Parade on Main Street. On Monday, the parade will start at 9:30 a.m. and will conclude at noon. In addition, starting on July 1st, Santa Monica Pier’s Ferris Wheel will display an American Flag in front of the wheel. Every night until the 5th, the flag will be lit up daily from around 8:15 p.m. to midnight. 

For more information, visit mainstreetsm.com 

El Segundo 

El Segundo will be hosting its annual Fourth of July Event this year at Stevenson and Softball Field in Recreation Park. The festivities will begin at 10 a.m. and run until 9 p.m.. 

Many activities will be organized including: water balloons, a hula hoop contest, sack races, pie and watermelon eating competitions. At the event, there will be live music and food trucks. 

To join the celebration, wristbands are required. They can be purchased from July 1st to July 3rd at the Clubhouse and Checkout Building in Recreation Park.

 It is suggested to bring a blanket to sit on throughout the day. 

For more information about the event, visit elsegundo.org/Home/Components/Calendar/Event/5629/268322?curm=7&cury=20 2

in News, Upbeat Beat
Related Posts
News, Upbeat Beat

Malibu Highlights the Benefits of Park and Recreation Programs During Park and Recreation Month

June 29, 2022

Read more
June 29, 2022

The City of Malibu invites community members to join in celebrating the ways that parks and recreation programs make Malibu...

A ribbon cutting for the new Zuma Creek Bridge on May 13. Photo: Ana Beatriz Cholo/NPS.
News, Upbeat Beat

Zuma Creek Bridge Rebuilt After Being Destroyed in Woolsey Fire

June 28, 2022

Read more
June 28, 2022

Trail and new bridge reopened on May 13.  The new Zuma Creek Bridge is the latest accomplishment in a long...

Photo: Sam Catanzaro
News

Banning Construction of New Gas Stations in Los Angeles?

June 28, 2022

Read more
June 28, 2022

Motion from LA City Councilmember Paul Koretz calls for banning the building of any new gas pumping facilities By Sam...

Photo: Sam Catanzaro
News

Landscaping 50 Percent Complete for George Wolfberg Park at Potrero Canyon

June 28, 2022

Read more
June 28, 2022

Officials provide update for park under construction By Dolores Quintana A recent update from the City of Los Angeles’ Department...
News, Video

Pali High Releases Summer Swimming Hours For Public Use of Pool: Palisades Today – June 27th, 2022

June 27, 2022

Read more
June 27, 2022

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.* Celebrity Gynecologist Identified As Deceased Hiker Near Will Rogers* Pali High Releases...

Photo: Christopher Amitrano
News, Real Estate

Bauhaus-Inspired Mansion Lists for $16.29 million in Pacific Palisades

June 24, 2022

Read more
June 24, 2022

635 Casale Road property hits market By Dolores Quintana In the Riviera neighborhood of the Pacific Palisades, a new Bauhaus-inspired...
News, Real Estate

The Los Angeles Real Estate Market May Finally Be Slowing Down

June 24, 2022

Read more
June 24, 2022

Real estate sales drop 21 percent in past year By Dolores Quintana The Los Angeles real estate market is showing...

The West End development. Photo: Fotoworks/Benny Chan
News, Real Estate

Redevelopment Complete of Former Westside Pavilion Macy’s

June 24, 2022

Read more
June 24, 2022

Developer announces complete of West End at Pico and Overland Developer HLW, on behalf of GPI Companies and in partnership...

A person locks their bike on the Venice Beach Boardwalk. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Crime, News, Transportation

LA City Council Approves Bicycle ‘Chop Shop’ Ban

June 23, 2022

Read more
June 23, 2022

Bonin one of three dissenting votes on law prohibiting individuals from assembling or disassembling bicycles in public.  By Sam Catanzaro...

Photo: LAPD.
News

Two Additional Beach Patrol Officers Assigned to Pacific Palisades

June 23, 2022

Read more
June 23, 2022

Officers will patrol the area through the summer By Sam Catanzaro Two additional police officers will be coming to the...

Photo: GoFundMe
News

Cathay Palisades to Close Permanently

June 23, 2022

Read more
June 23, 2022

Restaurant will reluctantly be forced to close as of June 26. By Dolores Quintana Sadly, Cathay Palisades Restaurant which has...
News, Opinion

Column: LA Election Results Remain Tight, Close & Competitive Come the Fall Runoffs!

June 23, 2022

Read more
June 23, 2022

By Nick Antonicello The results for the June 7th Primary continue to trickle-in with not much change:  In that special...

Photo: Facebook (@portaviapalisades).
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Palisades Italian Restaurant Opens Location in Palm Desert

June 22, 2022

Read more
June 22, 2022

Porta Via now openat at 73100 El Paseo in Palm Desert By Dolores Quintana Porta Via has been growing steadily...

Arthur M. Sackler Gallery, Smithsonian Institution, Washington, D.C.: Gift of Margot Paul Ernst in memory of Mr. and Mrs. Norman S. Paul, S1987.976.11 / © Ay-Ō.
News, Upbeat Beat

Getty Foundation Awards Over $1 Million to Fund Curatorial Innovation at 15 Art Institutions

June 22, 2022

Read more
June 22, 2022

Grants will bring visibility to understudied prints and drawings collections for present-day museum audiences The Getty Foundation has awarded 15...
News, Upbeat Beat

The Book Jewel Celebrates Pride Month as a Community

June 22, 2022

Read more
June 22, 2022

Westchester bookstore hosting series of events this month The Book Jewel in Westchester is hosting several events this month that...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR