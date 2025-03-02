Six-Unit Multi-Family Marina del Rey Property Hits Market for $3.3M

Two top-floor vacant units are adjacent, allowing the possibility of combining them into a larger living space

A six-unit multi-family property located two blocks from the beach in Marina del Rey is listed for sale at $3.3 million, offering a mix of income potential and owner-occupancy options. The 5,661-square-foot building at 101 Catamaran St. includes 12 bedrooms and 7.5 bathrooms across six units, with four currently vacant.

Built in 1964, the property features on-site laundry, six parking spaces, and recently updated exterior paint. For prospective owner-occupants, the two top-floor vacant units are adjacent, allowing the possibility of combining them into a larger living space while still generating rental income from the remaining units. The property is being marketed with a projected 5% cap rate, emphasizing its potential for investors seeking rental income in a high-demand coastal neighborhood.

Situated within walking distance of the beach, the building offers easy access to nearby restaurants, coffee shops, and entertainment venues. The Venice Canals, Abbot Kinney Boulevard, and Marina del Rey’s pier and bike paths are also within close proximity.

The listing has been on the market for 45 days, according to Redfin and Realtor.com.

More info can be found at https://www.redfin.com/CA/Marina-Del-Rey/101-Catamaran-St-90292/home/194326327.