Six-Unit Multi-Family Marina del Rey Property Hits Market for $3.3M

Photo: MLS.com

Two top-floor vacant units are adjacent, allowing the possibility of combining them into a larger living space

A six-unit multi-family property located two blocks from the beach in Marina del Rey is listed for sale at $3.3 million, offering a mix of income potential and owner-occupancy options. The 5,661-square-foot building at 101 Catamaran St. includes 12 bedrooms and 7.5 bathrooms across six units, with four currently vacant.

Built in 1964, the property features on-site laundry, six parking spaces, and recently updated exterior paint. For prospective owner-occupants, the two top-floor vacant units are adjacent, allowing the possibility of combining them into a larger living space while still generating rental income from the remaining units. The property is being marketed with a projected 5% cap rate, emphasizing its potential for investors seeking rental income in a high-demand coastal neighborhood.

Situated within walking distance of the beach, the building offers easy access to nearby restaurants, coffee shops, and entertainment venues. The Venice Canals, Abbot Kinney Boulevard, and Marina del Rey’s pier and bike paths are also within close proximity.

The listing has been on the market for 45 days, according to Redfin and Realtor.com.

More info can be found at https://www.redfin.com/CA/Marina-Del-Rey/101-Catamaran-St-90292/home/194326327.

in News, Real Estate
Related Posts
Photo: City of Santa Monica
Hard, News

Plans Surface For Memorial Park Redevelopment Project

March 2, 2025

Read more
March 2, 2025

Construction of the expanded park is expected to proceed in stages based on funding and approvals The City of Santa...
News, Video

(Video) How Safely Home Again Helps Age-In-Place at Home and Cuts Risk of Re-Hospitalization

March 2, 2025

Read more
March 2, 2025

Go To Safelyhomeagain.com For More Info Go To https://t.co/xwoTFv7YNV For More Info pic.twitter.com/JQPFeU45ew — Palisades News (@PalisadesNewsLA) March 3, 2025

Photo: YouTube: @Councilwomantracipark
News, Upbeat

Councilwoman Visits Paradise to Learn Rebuilding Strategies for Pacific Palisades

March 2, 2025

Read more
March 2, 2025

Park’s discussions in Paradise touched on evacuation challenges, infrastructure improvements, and coordination Los Angeles City Councilmember Traci Park traveled to...

Photo: Google Street View
Hard, News

Nonprofit Disputes Public Health’s Beach Safety Declaration

March 2, 2025

Read more
March 2, 2025

Heal the Bay disputes county findings, citing insufficient data and potential hazards on local beaches Heal the Bay is raising...

Photo: Venice Heritage Museum
News, Upbeat

Local Photographers to Share Perspectives on Venice at Heritage Museum Event

February 28, 2025

Read more
February 28, 2025

All of whom are active photographers capturing the essence of the community The Venice Heritage Museum will host a free...

Photo: Office of Mayor Karen Bass
Hard, News

California Lawmakers Push to Expand Film Tax Credit Amid Industry Challenges

February 28, 2025

Read more
February 28, 2025

The proposed legislation will be referred to policy committees in the coming weeks California lawmakers introduced new legislation aimed at...

Photo Credit: YouTube
News

Fired LAFD Chief Appeals Dismissal, City Council Cancels Special Meeting Amid Controversy

February 28, 2025

Read more
February 28, 2025

LA City Council Cancels a Special Meeting Originally Set to Review Her Appeal By Dolores Quintana Former Los Angeles Fire...
News

WHAT’S NEW IN SANTA MONICA – WINTER 2025

February 27, 2025

Read more
February 27, 2025

Santa Monica Remains Open to Serve with New Experiences and Offerings Santa Monica continues welcoming visitors with new experiences and...
News

Rhinestone Cowboys: Country Music Gets the GMCLA Treatment

February 27, 2025

Read more
February 27, 2025

Halfway through its 46th season, Gay Men’s Chorus of Los Angeles is preparing for its next show in March, Rhinestone...
News

The Willows’ Middle School Program Sets Students Up for Success

February 27, 2025

Read more
February 27, 2025

By Susan Payne Great minds grow at The Willows Community School in Los Angeles. The co-educational independent school is nationally...

Photo: LA County
Hard, News

EPA Deems Thousands of Palisades Properties Too Dangerous for Clearing

February 27, 2025

Read more
February 27, 2025

The deferred properties, which contain conditions too hazardous for standard removal teams, will be addressed in Phase 2 under the...

Photo: Google Street View
Dining, News

Italian-Californian Pizzeria ‘Cosetta’ Set to Open in Santa Monica Next Month

February 27, 2025

Read more
February 27, 2025

Behind the new venture is Chef Zachary Pollack, who is also behind Cosa Buona in Echo Park and the former Alimento in Silverlake A...
Hard, News

Marina del Rey Prepares for Fourth Annual Dragon Boat Festival

February 27, 2025

Read more
February 27, 2025

The festival is free and open to the public The Marina del Rey Dragon Boat Festival returns for its fourth...

Photo: Google Earth
Hard, News

Palisades Charter High School Eyes Downtown Santa Monica Building for Temporary Relocation

February 26, 2025

Read more
February 26, 2025

School leaders have stressed the importance of resuming in-person learning to provide stability and support for students The old Sears...
Hard, News

County Opens $32M Household Relief Grant for Wildfire Victims

February 26, 2025

Read more
February 26, 2025

Funds can be used for essential expenses, including housing, living costs, funeral expenses, and necessary repairs Los Angeles County has...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR