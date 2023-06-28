Skin Laundry Laser Focuses On Rejuvenating Skin

Facials don’t have to be invasive.

That’s why Skin Laundry has taken a revolutionary approach to skincare technology, making the practice more accessible and less invasive.

Skin Laundry facials rejuvenate skin cells, boost collagen production and improve clarity for transformative results through the use of advanced medical-grade laser and energy-based devices.

“Skincare is healthcare, it shouldn’t cost a lot or hurt to get a facial. The skin is the biggest organ on your body and it’s what you face the world in,” said Mina Chun, Director of Clinical Innovation and Education, BSN, RN. “Much like health and working out, skincare requires a routine in order to maintain clean, bright, and healthy skin.”

Over the last 10 years, Skin Laundry has evolved and expanded to 35 clinics in the United States and nearly 50 worldwide, founded on a mission to make advanced skincare technology accessible, efficacious, and less invasive with little to no downtime.

Skin Laundry experts are made up of Registered Nurses, Nurse Practitioners, Physician Associates overseen by board-certified dermatologists, to create custom treatment plans that determine what types and how often you should have facials done to achieve your personal skin
goals, which can be executed through Skin Laundry memberships. Skin Laundry facials treat most common skin concerns, including acne, Post Inflammatory Hyperpigmentation(PIH), acne scarring, texture, hyperpigmentation, melasma, sun spots, fine lines and wrinkles, rosacea, and more.

“We are committed to bringing you the best results in improving your skin quality and health,” Chun said. “Our treatments are designed to restructure the skin from within. Not only do our treatments target what you want to correct, but they also prevent and improve the quality of your skin over time. Our protocols and procedures are dictated by our team of medical doctors and skin care experts so that you get the results you want, and that process is safe for all skin tones.

“We designed our clinics to resemble a California beach bungalow, a vast departure from a regular dermatologists’ office. Although the vibes are relaxed and friendly, the service is medical grade,” said Mina Chun, Director of Clinical Innovation and Education, BSN, RN.

Three membership levels are available, designed to help you reach your skin goals. During your first visit, Skin Laundry medical professionals will create a customized treatment plan with recommendations of which membership would best suit you.

“All of our treatments are performed by Registered Nurses and Nurse practitioners. During your consultation, we work to understand the current state of your skin and come up with treatment recommendations tailored to your skin goals.” Chun said.

For $150 a month, members can receive one Signature Laser facial. The next level is $250 a month, and members receive one Power Signature or Power Signature+ facial or two Signature Laser or two Thermo Fractional facials. The third level, called Rejuvenate, is the most powerful treatment with one Power Duo facial or three Signature Laser or three Thermo Fractional facials.

“We do this through membership because taking care of one’s skin health is a commitment and journey, and being able to adjust what technology and skincare products we use is important in the process. We want our technology to be accessible,” said Chun. “Through membership we are
reinforcing that consistency.”

In addition to facial treatments, Skin Laundry offers a medical-grade skincare line that addresses a comprehensive array of skincare needs, balancing the benefits of potent active ingredients and ultimate hydration to support radiant, healthy skin.

“We want to see results and be with you in that journey,” said Chun. “We want to make sure the skin you’re seeing in the mirror is the healthiest.”

Skin Laundry has 18 locations in California including Brentwood and Santa Monica. For more information or to find a location near you visit https://www.skinlaundry.com.

in News
Related Posts
Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

“The Butterfly House” Makes Top Five Most Expensive L.A. Homes on Market

June 23, 2023

Read more
June 23, 2023

The Three-Acre Dwelling Spans 10,000 Square Feet and Made Its Debut in June There is a new home on Los...

Photo: Instagram: @miles.teller
News, Real Estate

Photos Show the Inside of Miles Teller’s $7.5M Palisades Home

June 23, 2023

Read more
June 23, 2023

Teller and His Model Wife Keleigh Acquired the Cape Cod-Style Property in April Actor Miles Teller has established himself as...

Photo: Rodeo Realty
News, Real Estate

“Michael Lane Villas” on market for nearly $1.8M

June 23, 2023

Read more
June 23, 2023

The Living Room Has a Wet Bar and Could Be Transformed Into a Theater Michael Lane Villas, a townhome boasting...

Photo: Instagram: @palisadesvillage
Dining, Food & Drink, News

(Survey) What’s the Best Restaurant at the Palisades Village?

June 21, 2023

Read more
June 21, 2023

The Village Has 13 Restaurant Options By Zach Armstrong Palisades Village has more to offer than just luxury clothing brand...

Photo: Getty Images
Dining, Food & Drink, News

15 Malibu Spots Recommended in List of “Sunny Restaurants”

June 21, 2023

Read more
June 21, 2023

Malibu Restaurants Take Advantage of Both the Views and Bounty of the Sea By Zach Armstrong Eater LA pointed out...

Photo : Getty Photos
News, Real Estate

California’s Income Limits and Median Household Incomes Update for 2023

June 19, 2023

Read more
June 19, 2023

These Updates Determine Eligibility For State and Local Assistance Programs.  By Dolores Quintana The yearly update of California’s Income limits...

Photo: Facebook
News

Local County And City Closures For Juneteenth Holiday

June 18, 2023

Read more
June 18, 2023

LA County and Santa Monica City Offices Closed By Dolores Quintana Juneteenth, or June Nineteenth, is a federal holiday commemorating...
News, Real Estate

(Survey) Has the Palisades Village Been a Good Thing for Pacific Palisades?

June 16, 2023

Read more
June 16, 2023

Take Our Survey and Share Your Thoughts on the Impact of Palisades Village. Create your own user feedback survey

Photo: Instagram: @ser_eybrin
News, Real Estate

Google Co-Founder Sergey Brin Acquires Luxurious Malibu Home

June 16, 2023

Read more
June 16, 2023

The Home Includes a Movie Theater and a Gourmet Kitchen Last year, a Malibu house located in Point Dume was...
Hard news, News

(Video) Luxury French Clothing Brand Opening Store in Palisades

June 16, 2023

Read more
June 16, 2023

Saint Laurent specialized in haute couture, leather accessories and more. @palisadesnews Saint Laurent to soon open its Pacific Palisades store...

Photo: Facebook
News

LA City Council Member Curren Price Charged By LA District Attorney

June 16, 2023

Read more
June 16, 2023

Price Charged Multiple Counts Of Embezzlement and Perjury  By Dolores Quintana In a surprise announcement, Los Angeles Councilmember Curren Price...

Photo: Getty Images
Hard news, News

How Polluted Are the Waters at Will Rogers State Beach?

June 16, 2023

Read more
June 16, 2023

Some Areas Got a Failing Grade, While Others Got an A+ in a New Report By Zach Armstrong Waters surrounding...

Photo: Getty Images
Hard news, News

Task Force Says Man Who Exposed Himself Left the Palisades Area

June 15, 2023

Read more
June 15, 2023

LAPD Said They Did Not Receive Reports on the Incident By Zach Armstrong When asked about a recently reported incident...

Photo: Instagram: @lientigre/
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Revised Al Fresco Ordinance Passes LA City Council PLUM Committee

June 15, 2023

Read more
June 15, 2023

The Process Of Approving The New Version Of The Ordinance Will Continue By Dolores Quintana The Los Angeles City Council’s...

Photo: Getty Images
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Malibu Wine Tasting Event Taking Place This Weekend

June 15, 2023

Read more
June 15, 2023

The Journey Begins at the Heart of Malibu, Where Several Wine Tasting Options Await Embark on a wine tasting experience...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR