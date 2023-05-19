“Smart Home” in Palisades Goes On Market For Over $7M

The Home Includes Solar Energy Systems For The Home And Pool Which Can Be Converted To Saltwater If Desired.

By Zach Armstrong

Not far from the Getty Villa and the Los Liones Trail, a Pacific Palisades estate has gone on the market for $7.6 million.

Built in 2015, the contemporary home provides views of the mountains, canyon vistas, and the ocean. It also includes a primary suite with canyon, ocean & pool views. There are four other bedrooms with one having a private entrance and another with a built-in workspace and Murphy bed which can serve as a separate office or maid’s room.

The home could also be considered to be a “smart house”, including solar energy systems for the home and pool which can be converted to saltwater if desired, LED lighting, energy-efficient windows and a state of the art Chef”s kitchen with Miele/SubZero appliances.

There is also a whole house water filtration system and a pneumatic elevator going from the first floor to the rooftop kitchen, grill, and terrace that gives views of Santa Monica Bay and the Pacific Ocean.

The home is listed by Anthony Marguleas and Amalfi Estates, according to Zillow.com.