SMC Offering Virtual Planetarium Shows While Observatory Under Construction

Each Evening Begins With “Night Sky Show”, Featuring News Updates in Astronomy and Space Exploration

Santa Monica College’s John Drescher Planetarium will host a series of free, live virtual shows on Fridays throughout October 2024. The shows, available online at smc.edu/planetarium, will cover a range of topics, including citizen science, NASA’s Deep Space Network, exoplanets, and neutron stars.

Each Friday evening will begin with a virtual edition of the popular “Night Sky Show” at 7 p.m., featuring updates on the latest news in astronomy and space exploration. The main presentations will follow at 8 p.m., led by Planetarium Lecturer Sarah Vincent, and will include opportunities for attendees to ask questions and engage with the content.

The virtual shows are being conducted via Zoom while SMC’s planetarium and observatory are under construction. The Zoom software is available for free download at zoom.com.

The first show, scheduled for October 4, will explore citizen science, highlighting how the public can actively contribute to scientific research. On October 11, the presentation will focus on NASA’s Deep Space Network, a communication system that enables constant contact with spacecraft across the solar system.

The October 18 show will delve into the discovery and study of exoplanets, planets located beyond our solar system, and what they can teach us about Earth and its place in the cosmos. The final presentation on October 25 will explore neutron stars, examining their various forms and their significance in deep space.

For more information, visit smc.edu/planetarium or call 310-434-3005.

This Marks a Significant Milestone Toward the Goal of Dividing the School District The Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District (SMMUSD)...

