SMC to Host Free Children’s Concert in May

Santa Monica College will host its Fourth Annual Children’s Concert on Saturday, May 10, offering a free, family-friendly event aimed at introducing young audiences to the power of live music.

The concert, organized by the SMC Music Department, will begin at 1:30 p.m. at the SMC Performing Arts Center’s Music Hall, located at 1310 11th Street near Santa Monica Boulevard. Seating is available on a first-come, first-served basis, and free parking will be provided on-site.

Directed by SMC music instructor Megumi Smith, the event will feature collaborative performances with local artists, including a Taiko drumming group from Culver City’s El Marino Language School. The concert will also incorporate American Sign Language (ASL) interpretation to enhance accessibility and inclusivity.

The annual event is designed to celebrate music’s role in community engagement and early education, officials said.

Additional information is available by calling (310) 434-4323. Organizers noted that performances are subject to change or cancellation without notice.