SMMUSD Makes Key Agreements in Separation Efforts With Malibu

This Marks a Significant Milestone Toward the Goal of Dividing the School District

The Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District (SMMUSD) and the City of Malibu have reached a critical point in their long-standing efforts to establish a separate Malibu Unified School District (MUSD).

Both parties’ subcommittees have agreed on a proposed school separation package, marking a significant milestone toward the goal of dividing the school district.

The package is now available for public review and consists of three key agreements: a Revenue Sharing Agreement, an Operations Transfer Agreement, and a Joint Powers Authority (JPA) Agreement.

The Revenue Sharing Agreement addresses the division of both existing and projected revenues between SMMUSD and the new MUSD, ensuring financial stability for both districts.

The Operations Transfer Agreement outlines how staffing, operational procedures, and resources will be allocated between the two entities.

The Joint Powers Authority Agreement establishes a shared governance structure responsible for implementing the provisions of the separation package.

Despite the complexities of the process, both SMMUSD and Malibu officials have remained dedicated to the goal of unification, guided by principles of fairness, equity, and local control in education. Jon Kean, SMMUSD School Board Vice President, expressed optimism about the agreements, acknowledging the work that remains but celebrating the achievement as a major step forward.

Malibu Mayor Doug Stewart echoed these sentiments, emphasizing that the new district would better serve the needs and values of Malibu’s community.

The agreements are expected to be finalized and approved by both the City of Malibu and the SMMUSD Board of Education in October. Following approval, the Los Angeles County Committee on School District Organization is anticipated to schedule a public hearing, potentially as early as November 2024.For more details go to: www.smmusd.org/MalibuUnification orhttps://malibucity.org/musd.