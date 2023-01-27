Sprawling 260-Acre Bel Air Estate Up for Sale

Senderos Canyon. Photo: Compass.

Last-ditch effort to sell Senderos Canyon spread

By Dolores Quintana

Bel-Air, one of the most exclusive neighborhoods in the United States, usually isn’t known for real estate auctions, but that is exactly what is about to happen. 260 acres of undeveloped land within the area, or 6% of the neighborhood, is now up for auction as reported by The Los Angeles Times

According to Cision PR Newswire, “Senderos Canyon, the single most monumental land opportunity in Los Angeles comprising approximately 260 sweeping, pristine acres in the heart of Bel Air, is now listed for sale by auction via Paramount Realty USA, a prominent national auction firm. Bidding is set to begin today, January 24, 2023, at 12:00 p.m. Pacific Time, through the auction deadline of 4:00 p.m. Pacific Time on March 15, 2023. Represented by Melinda and Scott Tamkin of The Tamkin Real Estate Group at Compass, Senderos Canyon is situated across three contiguous undeveloped parcels representing an astounding six percent of Bel Air’s total land area. This rare, untouched canyon is also known as the last available parcel of land of this size in the Greater Los Angeles area. Such staggering scale in an unrivaled position nestled in Los Angeles’ most prestigious residential enclave presents the unique opportunity to craft the legacy and landscape of Bel Air.”

The minimum bid for the auction is $39 million which is discounted from the original selling price of $125 million or 70% less. The seller, a limited liability company called Giro Properties, guarantees that any buyer who closes the sale before March 31 will be awarded a $2 million credit. The credit is an incentive for both the buyer and the seller. The auction dates and the March 31 closing date are timed to avoid the increased transfer tax rate mandated by Measure ULA going into effect. The property has been on sale since 2013 with no takers.  

Senderos Canyon’s total area starts at the Santa Monica Trailhead and is bordered by Mulholland on the north, Moraga Drive on the south, Bel Air Crest on the west, and Linda Flora Drive on the east.  

Co-listing agent Scott Tamkin of Compass, said via a press release, “Land is king. With the opportunity to establish a legacy for generations to come, the acquisition of Senderos Canyon presents a once-in-a-lifetime chance to own an unrivaled crown jewel portfolio asset in coveted Bel Air. In the immediate vicinity, there are currently eight homes for sale ranging from $50 million to $150 million, with the largest parcel being only five acres. At over 260 acres, Senderos Canyon will be offered at an astonishing minimum bid with vast possibilities for the amazing property.”

The potential for development of this untouched land, one the last such parcels in the city of Los Angeles, is unmistakable. While many ideas have been floated, according to The Los Angeles Times, the most likely use for the land would be luxury homes and apparently, about 17 such homes would fit within the land parcel’s boundaries.

in News, Real Estate
Related Posts
Photo: Todd Goodman/LA Light Photography.
News, Real Estate

1980s Marshall Lewis Property Lists at $7.5 Million in Rustic Canyon

January 28, 2023

Read more
January 28, 2023

Property checks in at over 5,000 square feet featuring five bedrooms By Dolores Quintana A home designed by fine artist...
Opinion, Real Estate

Column: State Usurping Key Powers From Cities

January 28, 2023

Read more
January 28, 2023

All over California last fall, hundreds of the civic minded spent thousands of hours and millions of dollars running for...
News

Massive Raw Sewage Contamination Prompts Beach Closures in L.A. County

January 27, 2023

Read more
January 27, 2023

Wednesday leak near Admiralty Way and Palawan Way cause of closures A massive 24,000-gallon raw sewage leak shut down several...
News, Video

UCLA published a study indicating playgrounds contain higher levels of microplastics than other areas in urban parks

January 27, 2023

Read more
January 27, 2023

UCLA Study Finds High Concentrations of Microplastics in Playgrounds. @palisadesnews UCLA Study Finds High Concentrations of Microplastics in Playgrounds ....

Smoked beef carpaccio, fennel and fronds, caperberries, Parmigiano, oil and lemon from Cinque Terre West. Photo: Facebook (@CinqueTerre West Osteria).
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Palisades Italian Restaurant Launches New Seasonal Menu and Deli

January 26, 2023

Read more
January 26, 2023

Changes underway at Cinque Terre West By Dolores Quintana Cinque Terre West has launched its winter menu, which includes dishes...

President Barak Obama and Karen Bass – then a congresswoman – at Roscoe's Chicken 'n Waffles on Pico in 2011. Photo: Facebook (@RoscoesOfficial).
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Roscoe’s Chicken ‘n Waffles Shuts Down Pico Location

January 26, 2023

Read more
January 26, 2023

LA-based chain to focus on flagship on La Brea and Washington By Dolores Quintana For everyone who loves Roscoe’s Chicken...

A Sage and Seekers in-person group at Notre Dame High School. Photo: Facebook (@sagesseekers).
News

Sage and Seekers to Foster Intergenerational Connections at Palisades High

January 24, 2023

Read more
January 24, 2023

Sage and Seekers are slated to begin their winter session at Palisades High School on January 30 By Keemia Zhang...
News, Opinion

Column – A California Positive: Kids Swarm Extra Classes

January 24, 2023

Read more
January 24, 2023

By Tom Elias It’s become a cliché, the shibboleth that California has lousy public schools and most of the kids...
News

Egg Supply Critical as Westside Food Bank Struggles

January 24, 2023

Read more
January 24, 2023

Avian flu outbreak and inflation have been driving these shortages Westside Food Bank is turning to alternative suppliers to try...
News

St. Joseph Center President Leaving Organization to Lead LAHSA

January 24, 2023

Read more
January 24, 2023

25-year veteran of St. Joseph Center will service as serve as CEO of the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority Dr....
News

Food Scraps and Yard Waste Now Must Be Disposed of in Green Bins

January 24, 2023

Read more
January 24, 2023

Rule now in effect for all residents serviced by LASAN OrganicsLA is a curbside organics recycling program enacted by California’s...
Crime, News

Pacific Palisades House Broken Into Twice in a Day, Motorcycle Stolen

January 24, 2023

Read more
January 24, 2023

Pacific Palisades crime update Among recent Pacific Palisades crime include a house that was broken into twice in a day,...

Marcus Byrd. Photo: USGA.
News

Tiger Woods Names Marcus Byrd for 2023 Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club

January 23, 2023

Read more
January 23, 2023

Established in 2009, this exemption promotes diversity in golf Tiger Woods has named Marcus Byrd recipient of the Charlie Sifford...
News, Real Estate, Video

Fashion Nova Creator Buys Luxury Malibu Home 9 Months After Buying “The One”: Palisades Real Estate Report – January 23rd, 2023

January 23, 2023

Read more
January 23, 2023

Property, Developments, And Listings On The Westside.* Fashion Nova Creator Buys Luxury Malibu Home 9 Months After Buying “The One” *...
News, Real Estate

Judge Orders Five and a Half Year Sentence for Former Lawyer Who Lied to Investors About Real Estate Scam

January 22, 2023

Read more
January 22, 2023

Prosecutors say defendant DEREK Jones sold interests in real estate that he did not own DEREK Jones, a disbarred California...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR