“St. Patrick’s Dinner Dance” Coming to American Legion Palisades Post

Registration Runs Through March 6

By Zach Armstrong

American Legion Palisades Post 283 invites those of all ages to celebrate the luck of the Irish at its “St. Patrick’s Dinner Dance” Saturday, March 16 from 5:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. Registration runs through March 6.

While kids 12 and under get in for free, tickets for other attendees are as follows: $30 per single person, $40 for couples and $10 per teen.

The event is set to feature Irish food, various drink specials and live DJ music. The music will cover a wide range of genres from the 1950s to today. Dishes served will include corn beef, cabbage and a chicken meal. The post is located at 15247 La Cruz DrivePacific Palisades, CA.

To register, go to https://www.alpost283.com/events#!event/2024/3/16/st-patrick-apos-s-dinner-dance.