State Rep. for Palisades Richard Bloom Running Looking to Replace Supervisor Kuehl

Assemblymember looking to replace Supervisor Sheila Kuehl in 2022 election

By Sam Catanzaro

With incumbent Supervisor Sheila Kuehl signaling she won’t run for re-election, Assemblymember Richard Bloom has announced he will run for County Supervisor.

Last week State legislator Richard Bloom announced he will run to succeed Los Angeles County Supervisor Sheila Kuehl who has decided she will not seek a third term. Bloom is a former Santa Monica Mayor and longtime resident of the Third Supervisorial District.

“I am running for L.A. County Supervisor because I want to build on Supervisor Kuehl’s progressive legacy and tackle the many critical issues that we face. I will fight for humane solutions to our housing and homelessness crisis. Along with investment in affordable housing, that will mean doubling down on improving our public health, mental health, and justice systems. It also means committing to equitable economic recovery and growth as we strive not to return to ‘business as usual’ but to create a more just LA County with opportunity for all,” Bloom said. 

Supervisor Kuehl–who was the first openly gay or lesbian person to be elected to the state legislature before the Board of Supervisors–will remain in office representing the Third District until the end of 2022.

“I’m very proud of my work over the last six years at the County,” Kuehl, a former actress, said. “I’ve been working non-stop since I was 7 years old and as I approach my 80th birthday, I’d like to see what it’s like not to work, and follow all the dreams on my bucket list.”

Kuehl, when reached for comment, said she has not endorsed Bloom or anyone else at this point.

Bloom was elected to represent Assembly District 50, which includes Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, West Hollywood, West Los Angeles, Malibu, Agoura Hills and dozens of westside neighborhoods within the County’s Third District, in 2012. 

“In the Assembly, he has made a name for himself as a strong environmental leader, a stalwart advocate for affordable housing, renter protections, and services that address the root causes of homelessness,” his campaign said. “Bloom has distinguished himself as a progressive who understands the importance of economic development – skills that will be critical in guiding the County forward in the aftermath of the pandemic. As Mayor, he helped guide Santa Monica past the Great Recession, dramatically increasing jobs while helping to grow “Silicon Beach”, hospitality/tourism and the entertainment industry in a way that maximized the benefits for all.”,

Before his election to the State Assembly, Bloom served for more than a decade on the Santa Monica City Council and as the city’s Mayor. 

For nearly 30 years, Bloom practiced family law and subsequently and consecutively served as Executive Director of two non-profits, Levitt & Quinn Family Law Center and PATH, a homeless services and housing agency. 

in News, Politics
Related Posts
News, Video

New Short Term Rental Ordinance Takes Effect January 15th in Malibu: Palisades Today – January, 14, 2021

January 15, 2021

Read more
January 15, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Short Term Rental Ordinance Takes Effect January 15th in Malibu *...

Left to right: Adobada, carne Asada and chicken tacos from Tacos 1986 in Westwood Village. Photos: Kerry Slater.
Dining, News

Food Review: The Westside’s Insanely Delicious Tijuana Tacos

January 14, 2021

Read more
January 14, 2021

Tacos 1986 in Westwood Village stands out amid a crowded taco scene By Kerry Slater In a city filled with...

marquez palisades charter
Education, News

PPCC Considering Motion to Safely Prioritize Elementary School Reopening

January 13, 2021

Read more
January 13, 2021

Pacific Palisades Community Council (PPCC) taking up motion this week By Toi Creel The Pacific Palisades Community Council (PPCC) is...
News, Video

Edify TV: Westside Kids Compete to Keep Beach Clean

January 13, 2021

Read more
January 13, 2021

Westside kids are competing to keep the beach clean! Learn more in this video made possible by Santa Monica College.

LAPD Senior Lead Officer Michael Moore. Photo: Palisades News Archives.
Crime, News

Officer Moore Announces Retirement in Latest Palisades Crime Update

January 12, 2021

Read more
January 12, 2021

Dear members of the Pacific Palisades Community, Due to my pending retirement, this will be my last crime update. A...
News, Video

Dr. Monica Gillespie Named Permanent Principal At Saint Matthews Parish School: Palisades Today – January, 11, 2021

January 12, 2021

Read more
January 12, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Dr. Monica Gillespie Named Permanent Principal At Saint Matthews Parish School...
News, Video, Westside Wellness

Edify TV: Santa Monica Pier Shut Down Weekends

January 12, 2021

Read more
January 12, 2021

News, Real Estate

Edify TV: Overhaul for Canyon Property?

January 10, 2021

Read more
January 10, 2021

A unique Santa Monica Canyon property may be getting an overhaul. Learn more in this video made possible by School...
News, Video

Edify TV: Westside Gets New Cold-Pressed Juicery

January 8, 2021

Read more
January 8, 2021

A new pressed-juicery has opened up on the Westside helping with New Year’s healthy eating resolutions. Learn more in this...
News, Video

Broken Water Main On Bienveneda Ave: Palisades Today – January, 7, 2021

January 8, 2021

Read more
January 8, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Broken Water Main On Bienveneda Ave * Assemblyman Richard Bloom Plans...

Garlic knots from Vittorio Ristorante and Pizzeria
Dining, News

Longtime Pacific Palisades Italian Restaurant Temporarily Closed

January 8, 2021

Read more
January 8, 2021

Vittorio Ristorante on Marquez closed until January 12 By Kerry Slater A popular Pacific Palisades Italian restaurant remains closed after...
Dining, News

Court Hints When Outdoor Dining May Resume in LA County

January 7, 2021

Read more
January 7, 2021

Appeals court upholds LA County’s outdoor dining ban By Sam Catanzaro A recent court ruling upholding Los Angeles County’s outdoor...
News, Sports

Pali Riptide Baseball Club Tryouts

January 7, 2021

Read more
January 7, 2021

January 9th and 10th at Pali Rec Center The Pali Riptide Baseball Club is preparing for a spring season and...
Crime, News

Burglar Shuts off House’s Power Before Stealing TV

January 5, 2021

Read more
January 5, 2021

Pacific Palisades Crime Update Submitted by LAPD Senior Lead Officer Michael Moore Among recent Pacific Palisades crimes includes a burglar...
News, Video

McClure Tunnel and Ramp Closures This Week: Palisades Today – January, 4, 2021

January 5, 2021

Read more
January 5, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * McClure Tunnel and Ramp Closures This Week * FEMA Ranks Los...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR