Stolen Motorcycle, Meth Arrest

Pacific Palisades crime update

Submitted by LAPD Senior Lead Officer Michael Moore

Stolen Vehicle

800 Swarthmore, 9/26/20 btwn 4:30 PM and 5:30 PM. The suspect took victim’s motorcycle from the sidewalk.

Burglary/Theft from Vehicle

600 Kingman, btwn 9/16/20 at 5 PM and 9/17/20 at 11 PM. The suspect entered victim’s vehicle and took money.

Theft

500 East Channel, btwn 9/17/20 at 8:30 AM and 9/18/20 at 8:30 AM. The suspect took victim’s rings from a wooden cup.

800 Galloway St, 9/12/20 at 3 AM. The suspects (#1 male black, brown hair, #2 female white, blond hair) took victim’s bicycle from victim’s front porch.

Possession of Controlled Substance

Entrada/Pacific Coast Hwy, 9/22/20 at 7:15 AM. A 32 year old male was arrested for possession of meth while officers were checking for trespassers in a high fire zone.