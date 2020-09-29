Stolen Motorcycle, Meth Arrest

Pacific Palisades crime update

Submitted by LAPD Senior Lead Officer Michael Moore

Stolen Vehicle

800 Swarthmore, 9/26/20 btwn 4:30 PM and 5:30 PM. The suspect took victim’s motorcycle from the sidewalk.

Burglary/Theft from Vehicle

600 Kingman, btwn 9/16/20 at 5 PM and 9/17/20 at 11 PM. The suspect entered victim’s vehicle and took money.

Theft

500 East Channel, btwn 9/17/20 at 8:30 AM and 9/18/20 at 8:30 AM. The suspect took victim’s rings from a wooden cup.

800 Galloway St, 9/12/20 at 3 AM. The suspects (#1 male black, brown hair, #2 female white, blond hair) took victim’s bicycle from victim’s front porch.

Possession of Controlled Substance

Entrada/Pacific Coast Hwy, 9/22/20 at 7:15 AM. A 32 year old male was arrested for possession of meth while officers were checking for trespassers in a high fire zone.

in Crime, News
Related Posts
News, Video, Westside Wellness

Edify TV: Avoiding a ‘Twindemic’

September 30, 2020

Read more
September 30, 2020

Local officials are trying to avoid a double dose of hospitalizations from the flu and coronavirus being coined a ‘Twindemic.’...
News, Video

‘Halloween Freak Fest’ Film Competition Coming to Pali High: Palisades Today – September, 28, 2020

September 29, 2020

Read more
September 29, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Halloween Freak Fest Film Competition Coming to Pali High * LA...

Santa Ynez Canyon Trail in Topanga State Park. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
News

LAFD Rescue Hiker Who Falls Into Pacific Palisades Ravine

September 28, 2020

Read more
September 28, 2020

Hike airlifted after fall into ravine over weekend at Santa Ynez trail By Sam Catanzaro Firefighters rescued a hiker who...
News, Real Estate, Video

Edify TV: Trident Center Redevelopment

September 26, 2020

Read more
September 26, 2020

The Westside’s Trident Center is getting a major overhaul and new name as part of a flurry of development in...
News, Politics

Pacific Palisades Community Council Announces Election Results

September 25, 2020

Read more
September 25, 2020

New board to have first official meeting October 8 The Pacific Palisades Community Council (PPCC) has announced the results of...
News, Video

Edify TV: Boulders Blocking Westside Encampment Removed

September 25, 2020

Read more
September 25, 2020

City officials recently removed boulders placed on sidewalks by some Westside residents to prevent the formation of a homeless encampment....
News, Video

Residents Receive Wrongly Addressed EDD Letters: Palisades Today – September, 24, 2020

September 25, 2020

Read more
September 25, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Residents Receive Wrongly Addressed EDD Letters * Increases In Covid-19 Cases...

Photo: LA County.
News, Westside Wellness

How Do You Know if the Wildfires Are Making You Sick?

September 23, 2020

Read more
September 23, 2020

UCLA pulmonologist on how people can tell if the wildfires are making them sick By Toi Creel Even if you...

An LA County COVID-19 testing site. Photo: LA County (Facebook).
News, Westside Wellness

Will County See Another Surge in COVID-19 Cases Due to Labor Day Crowds?

September 22, 2020

Read more
September 22, 2020

County health officials keeping close eye on data this week By Sam Catanzaro Los Angeles County health officials are monitoring...
News, Video

Hiker Rescued From Remote Parker Mesa Overlook: Palisades Today – September, 21, 2020

September 22, 2020

Read more
September 22, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.* Hiker Rescued From Remote Parker Mesa Overlook * Bobcat Fire Reaches Historical...

The scene of a fatal plane crash in Van Nuys September 11. Photo: Citizen App.
News, Uncategorized

Second Palisades Victim Identified in Fatal Plane Crash

September 22, 2020

Read more
September 22, 2020

Los Angeles coroner identifies Jill Young as second victim in September 11 Van Nuys plane crash By Sam Catanzaro The...

Photo: Getty Images.
Crime, News

Television Stolen, Vandalism Arrest: Palisades Crime Update

September 21, 2020

Read more
September 21, 2020

Submitted by LAPD Senior Lead Officer Michael Moore Among recent Pacific Palisades crimes include a home burglary resulting in a...

An intensity map of a 4.6 magnitude earthquake felt throughout Los Angeles Friday night. Photo: USGS/Getty Images.
News

4.6 Quake Felt in Palisades

September 19, 2020

Read more
September 19, 2020

4.6 magnitude quake recorded Friday night By Sam Catanzaro A 4.6 magnitude earthquake struck the San Gabriel Valley Friday sending shock...
News, Real Estate, Video

Edify TV: Miramar Santa Monica Redevelopment

September 19, 2020

Read more
September 19, 2020

The Santa Monica skyline may look different in the future with a major redevelopment of the Fairmont Miramar Hotel &...
News, Real Estate, Video

‘Fresh Prince Of Bel Air’ Mansion For Rent On AirBnb

September 18, 2020

Read more
September 18, 2020

Today on Westside Cribz, in honor of the 30th anniversary of “The Fresh Prince of Bel Air” Airbnb is renting...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR