Stranded Hiker Rescued From Will Rogers State Park

Hiking trail around the edge of Will Rogers State Historic Park. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.

LAFD airlift 60-year-old man Tuesday evening

By Chad Winthrop

A stranded hiker was airlifted from Will Rogers State Historic Park this week.

According to the Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD), the incident was reported Tuesday at 6:54 p.m. in the area of Will Rogers State Historic Park.

“After an extensive search for a lost hiker, LAFD air and ground units located the stranded hiker,” said LAFD spokesperson Nicholas Prange.

According to Prange, due to the terrain, both the patient and the firefighters needed to be hoisted out of the location.

The hiker, described by the LAFD as a man around 60-years-old, reported no injuries.

in News
Related Posts
News, Video

Will Locals Adhere to the Reinstated Face-Mask Mandate?

August 5, 2021

Read more
August 5, 2021

Wearing a face-mask indoors is once again required regardless of vaccination status, how do locals feel about the new mandate?...
News, Video

Tiny Homes for Veterans Pending Approval From VA

August 5, 2021

Read more
August 5, 2021

If approved, tiny homes provided by Safe Huts could bring temporary housing to homeless veterans within the VA safe camping...
News, Video

New Street Furniture Program Coming to Bus Stops Across Los Angeles

August 5, 2021

Read more
August 5, 2021

StreetsLA is debuting a new program adding shade, seating, and other amenities to bus stops across Los Angeles. Brought to...
News, Video

New Renderings Revealed for Future Multi-Use Building on La Cienega blvd

August 5, 2021

Read more
August 5, 2021

The SHop will be a multifamily housing and office space replacing the self-storage facility on the corner of La Cienega...
News, Video

New West LA High-Rise Apartment Building Reaches its Final Height

August 5, 2021

Read more
August 5, 2021

“The Landmark” is the tallest apartment building West of the 405 and the first new high-rise built in the last...
News, Video

LAPD’s Brian Espin Selected As New Pacific Palisades’ Senior Lead Officer: Palisades Today – August 2, 2021

August 3, 2021

Read more
August 3, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * LAPD’s Brian Espin Selected As New Pacific Palisades’ Senior Lead Officer...

Hyperion Water Reclamation Plant in El Segundo. Photo: City of LA Sanitation (Facebook).
News

Three Weeks After Spill Millions of Gallons of Partially Treated Sewage Continue to be Discharged From Hyperion Plant

August 3, 2021

Read more
August 3, 2021

Hyperion Water Reclamation Plant still not operating at full efficiency following July spill  By Sam Catanzaro Three weeks after a...
Homeless, News

PPCC Release Survey Video on Will Rogers Homeless Shelter Proposal

July 30, 2021

Read more
July 30, 2021

PPCC interview beachgoers on thoughts about proposed shelter By Sam Catanzaro The Pacific Palisades Community Council (PPCC) has released a...
News, Video

Pali High Graduate Headed to Olympic Games: Palisades Today – July 27, 2021

July 27, 2021

Read more
July 27, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Pali High Graduate Headed to Olympic Games For Men’s Fencing *...
Homeless, News

Community Council Continues Opposition to Will Rogers Beach Homeless Shelter

July 27, 2021

Read more
July 27, 2021

“Spending any more time and energy on studying this disallowed site would waste public resources and delay and impede the...
Homeless, News

PPCC Letter to State Agencies Regarding Will Rogers Homeless Housing

July 23, 2021

Read more
July 23, 2021

The following is a letter from the Pacific Palisades Community Council to the State Department of Parks and Recreation (Cal...

A brush fire burns in Topanga Monday afternoon. Photo: SoCal Edison.
Fire, News

Forward Progress of Topanga Brush Fire Stopped After Burning 20 Acres

July 20, 2021

Read more
July 20, 2021

Brush fire burns around 20 acres Monday afternoon  By Sam Catanzaro Los Angeles County Fire Department (LACoFD) crews stopped forward...
News, Video

Michelle Pfeiffer and Husband David Kelly Flip Palisades Home: Palisades Today – July 19, 2021

July 20, 2021

Read more
July 20, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Michelle Pfeiffer and Husband David Kelly Flip Palisades Home * Pacific...

Hyperion Water Reclamation Plant in El Segundo. Photo: City of LA Sanitation (Facebook).
News

Beach Closures Lifted Following Sewage Discharge but Water Near the Palisades Remains Questionable

July 15, 2021

Read more
July 15, 2021

17 million gallons of raw sewage discharged from Hyperion Water Reclamation Plant Sunday Night By Sam Catanzaro Beach closures have...

Councilmember Mike Bonin speaking at the groundbreaking for Via Dolce Park in 2018. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
News, Politics

Petition to Recall Councilmember Mike Bonin Approved for Circulation

July 13, 2021

Read more
July 13, 2021

Signature gathering phase now set to begin after Tuesday approval by City Clerk  By Sam Catanzaro The Los Angeles City...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR