Stranded Hiker Rescued From Will Rogers State Park

LAFD airlift 60-year-old man Tuesday evening

By Chad Winthrop

A stranded hiker was airlifted from Will Rogers State Historic Park this week.

According to the Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD), the incident was reported Tuesday at 6:54 p.m. in the area of Will Rogers State Historic Park.

“After an extensive search for a lost hiker, LAFD air and ground units located the stranded hiker,” said LAFD spokesperson Nicholas Prange.

According to Prange, due to the terrain, both the patient and the firefighters needed to be hoisted out of the location.

The hiker, described by the LAFD as a man around 60-years-old, reported no injuries.