Palisades News Top Local Headlines in 60 seconds
Striping for Pickleball Court Coming to Palisades Recreation Center
Home Invasion and Shots Fired, Burglary Suspect Still At Large
Anchor – Juliet Lemar
Striping for Pickleball Court Coming to Palisades Recreation Center
Palisades News Top Local Headlines in 60 seconds
Legal Wrangling Continues Following LASD Search of Supervisor Sheila Kuehl’s Santa Monica Home
September 19, 2022 Sam Catanzaro
Hearing set for Thursday relating to LASD corruption investigation By Sam Catanzaro Last Wednesday, The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department...
City of Malibu Continues Opposition to County Action to Move Juvenile Prisoners to Santa Monica Mountains Near Malibu
September 19, 2022 Staff Writer
By Matt Myerhoff, Media Information Officer for the City of Malibu The City of Malibu continued its strong opposition to...
An 81 Unit, Seven Story Mixed-Use Development Is Planned for Brentwood
September 19, 2022 Juliet Lemar
The proposed project on Wilshire Boulevard could replace a closed Pho restaurant.
Former Malibu Home Of Cindy Crawford Sells At Rumored Discount: Palisades Real Estate Report – September 19th 2022
September 19, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Property, Developments, and Listings on the Westside.* Former Malibu Home Of Cindy Crawford Sells At a Discount * Tom Gore's Daughter...
Janet Macpherson’s PCH Home Hits the Market
September 16, 2022 Staff Writer
Malibu beach home for sale with $2.6 million price tag Janet MacPherson's Malibu home has been put up for sale.
2XU Malibu Triathlon Helps Raise $1Million For Children’s Hospital L.A
September 16, 2022 Juliet Lemar
This weekend triathletes will come to Malibu to participate in the 2XU Malibu Triathlon.
Pacific Palisades Community Council Announces Newly Elected Representatives
September 16, 2022 Staff Writer
September 8 meeting recap Submitted by the Pacific Palisades Community Council At the regularly scheduled PPCC meeting of September 8,...
Handicapping the “Big Four” Races Facing Palisades Voters and the Rest of LA This November!
September 16, 2022 Nick Antonicello
Political Consultant & Strategist Crystal M. Litz offers her insight and take on the LA Mayoral Campaign, the Race in...
World’s Largest Cleanup Event Comes to Pacific Palisades This Weekend
September 15, 2022 Staff Writer
September 17 from 9 am to 12 pm at more than 35 coastal, inland, L.A. River, and underwater sites
The ‘New Bar’ in Town Offers Non-Alcoholic Options For Cocktail Lovers
September 15, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Recently opened bottle shop, New Bar, offers unique non-alcoholic wine, beer, and spirits.
New Coffee Shop Opens in Santa Monica Canyon
RustiCoffee now up and running By Dolores Owner Tara Amiel has opened RustiCoffee in Santa Monica Canyon at 169 West...
LA County Sheriff’s Department Executes Search Warrant on Supervisor Sheila Kuehl’s Santa Monica Home
September 14, 2022 tj@smmirror.com
Kuehl calls corruption investigation "bogus" By Sam Catanzaro The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Wednesday executed a search warrant on...
Turning Loss Into Hope ‘Sophia’s Buddies’ Raises $550K For Pediatric Cancer Research
September 14, 2022 Juliet Lemar
After the loss of her child, Sandra Pearson created Sophia's Buddies in her daughter's memory to help raise funding and...
Two Mountain Lion Kittens Discovered in Santa Monica Mountains
P-107 and P-108 captured, tag, released back to mother Two mountain lion kittens were recently captured and tagged in the...
Los Angeles Announces Lowest Water Use in the Month of August on Record
Third straight month of record-low water use for Angelenos Mayor Eric Garcetti Tuesday announced that Angelenos have achieved the all-time...
Striping for Pickleball Court Coming to Palisades Recreation Center
Palisades News Top Local Headlines in 60 seconds* Striping for Pickleball Court Coming to Palisades Recreation Center* Home Invasion and...
The 'New Bar' in Town Offers Non-Alcoholic Options For Cocktail Lovers
Recently opened bottle shop, New Bar, offers unique non-alcoholic wine, beer, and spirits.