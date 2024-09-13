Students Gain Global Perspective Rooted in Service at Marymount

By Susan Payne

Tradition meets innovation at Marymount, an all-girl Catholic independent high school in Los Angeles.

As a Religious of the Sacred Heart of Mary (RSHM) school, Marymount’s core purpose is to educate and empower young women to live lives of consequence as ethical leaders with a global perspective and an unshakeable commitment to the common good.

That global perspective is taking students worldwidein conjunction with the global network of RSHM schools — 22 schools in eight countries that share common values and vision.

“Marymount’s internationality and connection to the RSHM global community are differentiators for families. Our students are excited to connect with other students around the world in the classroom and through service learning programs,” said Dawn Regan, Interim Head of School.

“Our mission and 100-year history resonate with parents seeking an independent Catholic school education. They want their daughters to have a mission-centered education so, when they go on to college and beyond, they are well-positioned to make informed decisions that will be right for themselves, their communities, and the world.” Regan said.

With rich diversity and a sense of sisterhood across the community, the school’s innovative approach to teaching gives each student the opportunity to thrive, and the freedom to forge her path within the challenging college-preparatory curriculum. Marymount’s unique humanities and science offerings include STEAM courses for future designers, artists, coders, engineers, and more. The school’s robust curriculum also includes 22 advanced placement and 30 honors courses.

“The depth with which our faculty and staff know each student helps to ensure that all students feel valued, respected, and heard. These mentors are committed to seeing every student achieve her fullest potential and do great things for this world,” Regan said.

Additionally, Marymount provides students with summer internship opportunities, through which they work with extraordinary professionals in a variety of fields and careers outside of the classrooms. These internship opportunities foster personal, educational, and professional growth as students deepen and broaden their knowledge through real-life experiences.

Throughout its 100-year history, Marymount Sailors have worked hard, played smart, and shown resilience in athletics. The school has earned over 160 league championships and nine state championships in various sports. Each year, approximately 11% of graduating seniors go on to play at the collegiate level.

“While we are fortunate to have highly competitive teams, we are also proud that our athletic program is broad in scope and provides ample opportunities for students to learn a sport that may be new to them,” Regan said.

In a world where faith can sometimes divide, Marymount shapes thoughtful, compassionate leaders with a keen sense of responsibility for the common good. Approximately 60% of the student body is Catholic, and 40% enrich the school community from other faith traditions. The school’s student body is 345, drawing from63 zip codes throughout Los Angeles.

For more information on the school, visit MHS-LA.org.