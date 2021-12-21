Study Identifies How Much Artificial Light Is Too Much for Local Coastal Animals

Anna Novoselov/UCLA Newsroom

There’s less light pollution along Southern California beaches than in densely populated inland areas. But even lower levels of artificial light along the coast disrupt the normal biological behaviors of fish and birds native to the region.

A UCLA-led study has quantified, for the first time, how much of that light is too much for the Western snowy plover, a small shorebird, and the California grunion, a fish. Grunion avoid breeding where there’s light pollution brighter than a full moon, and plover avoid roosting — or settling in groups for the night — in areas with more than a half-moon’s worth of artificial light, the researchers found.

The study, published in the Journal of Coastal Research, focused on the grunion and plover because of their importance to conservation: Both are sensitive to environmental stressors and both can indicate an ecosystem’s overall health.

Researchers used satellite images and ground-based measurements to build a detailed map of light pollution along a 0.9 mile-wide strip of coast stretching from about 6.2 miles north of the northern Ventura County line to 6.2 miles south of the southern Orange County line. They then combined the map with information from local citizen-scientists who track plover and grunion locations.

The scientists found that light pollution levels were the single most important factor in predicting where grunion would lay their eggs, and the second most important, after the width of the beach, for predicting where plovers would roost.

“I don’t like to sleep with a streetlight shining in my eyes, and other species can’t pull down shades to cope,” said Travis Longcore, an associate adjunct professor at the UCLA Institute of Environment and Sustainability and the study’s senior author. “So many species depend on the visual environment, and because we spend so much time in the daylight, we forget how much other species are cued into different levels of darkness.”

Plovers and grunion avoid areas illuminated by artificial light, likely because there is an increased risk that they will be targeted or caught by predators. And it’s likely that grunion avoid illuminated areas because of possible disruptions to their reproductive signals.

The researchers analyzed how plovers’ roosting and grunion’s spawning are affected by an array of variables — in addition to the amount of artificial light, they considered beach width, land elevation, distance to freshwater, density of and proximity to human development, and the amount of night sky that is visible.

“We thought artificial light was going to matter in the model, but we didn’t really expect that it was going to be either the first or second most important variable,” said Ariel Levi Simons, a UCLA postdoctoral researcher and the paper’s lead author.

Environmental scientists have long advised that controlling light pollution, especially at night, is critical for preserving threatened species. But information about what levels of brightness are safe — and what levels of light can harm animals — has been difficult to pin down.

In the new study, the researchers calculated that grunion runs, the animals’ periodic mating rituals that occur at high tide, declined significantly in areas with more than 100 millilux of light — roughly the brightness on the beach from a full moon in a clear sky. It took only half that amount of light, 50 millilux, to disrupt plovers’ resting sites.

The findings give clear guidelines to those tasked with setting regulations to protect wildlife: Keep nighttime illumination below those limits to minimize problems.

Simons said local officials and property owners should minimize the amount of light that reaches beaches and other sensitive habitats by reducing direct glow and dimming their lights. Other solutions include putting covers on top of streetlights and changing their outdoor lights to use warm colors, such as orange and red, rather than bright blues and whites, which are more disruptive.

The study’s other co-author is Karen Martin, a biology professor at Pepperdine University.

in News
Related Posts
The new LA County District 3 map. Credit: LA County (Official).
News

New LA County District for Pacific Palisades More Conservative

December 20, 2021

Read more
December 20, 2021

Sheila Kuehl decries new District 3 By Dolores Quintana and Sam Catanzaro Last week a new map for LA County...
News, Video

$83 Million Dollar Mansion Bought By A 26 Year Old Billionaire: Palisades Today – December 20, 2021

December 20, 2021

Read more
December 20, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.* Local Resident Falls Victim To Mail Theft * $83 Million Dollar Mansion Bought...

Photo: Official
News, Real Estate

Popular Fashion Company Opens First Brick and Mortar Store in Palisades

December 17, 2021

Read more
December 17, 2021

MISA comes to Palisades Village By Dolores Quintana Palisades Village is the new home to the flagship store for MISA,...

Photo: Getty
News, Real Estate

Stagnant Rent Growth Forecasted for Westside Cities and Neighborhoods

December 17, 2021

Read more
December 17, 2021

Lusk Center for Real Estate at USC releases annual study By Dolores Quintana The Lusk Center for Real Estate at...

Huntington Beach Oil Spill October 3. Photo: City of Huntington.
Crime, News

Texas Energy Company and Subsidiaries Indicted for Negligence During Oil Leak that Damaged SoCal Coastline

December 16, 2021

Read more
December 16, 2021

Amplify Energy faces charges in connection to Huntington Beach spill By Sam Catanzaro A Houston-based energy company and its subsidiaries...

Photo: PPCC
News

Pacific Palisades Community Council’s Annual Awards Dinner Held at Bel Air Bay Club

December 16, 2021

Read more
December 16, 2021

Chris Spitz proclaimed Citizen of the Year By Dolores Quintana The Pacific Palisades Community Council held its annual awards ceremony...

Rendering Credit: LA SkyRail Express
News, Transportation

Public Comment Is Open for the Sepulveda Pass Rail Line

December 13, 2021

Read more
December 13, 2021

Two meetings planned for January By Dolores Quintana Metro Los Angeles has opened public comment during the Environmental Review Phase...

Photo: LAFD (official).
News

23-Year-Old Mountain Biker in Serious Condition Following Palisades Fall

December 13, 2021

Read more
December 13, 2021

Victim in serious condition with head, arm and shoulder injuries  By Sam Catanzaro A 23-year-old mountain biker sustained head, arm...

Photo: Sam Catanzaro
News

LA County, City Seek Dismissal of Homelessnes Lawsuits

December 13, 2021

Read more
December 13, 2021

Attorneys file dismissal motions in relation to LA Alliance for Human Rights case By Sam Catanzaro Los Angeles city and...
News, Video

Two Women Robbed At Gunpoint At Palisades Holiday Party: Palisades Today – December 13, 2021

December 13, 2021

Read more
December 13, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.* Two Women Robbed At Gunpoint At Palisades Holiday Party* Seven Arrows Elementary...

Photo: realtor.com
News, Real Estate

Matt Damon Finally Sells Pacific Palisades Mansion

December 10, 2021

Read more
December 10, 2021

Actor makes $3 million profit on sale By Dolores Quintana Actor Matt Damon has finally sold his Pacific Palisades mansion...

Photo: Getty Images.
News, Real Estate

Infrastructure Act Passage to Provide Billions for LA Public Projects

December 10, 2021

Read more
December 10, 2021

Sepulveda Transit Corridor, LAX modernization, and more to benefit from federal funds By Dolores Quintana Now that the Infrastructure Investment...
Crime, News

Guests at Palisades Home Robbed at Gunpoint During Holiday Party

December 9, 2021

Read more
December 9, 2021

LAPD has said that they are currently investigating more than 100 similar robberies that have taken place in the last...
News

Marina Del Rey All Set to Make the Season Bright: 59th Annual Holiday Boat Parade and Holiday Lights Display Returns in December

December 9, 2021

Read more
December 9, 2021

Throughout December, nightly 4-10 p.m. Marina Lights at Burton Chace Park – 13650 Mindanao Way There’s nothing more festive than...

David Wright. Photo: LA Mayor’s Office
Crime, News

Former Head of LADWP Agrees to Plead Guilty to Bribery Charge

December 9, 2021

Read more
December 9, 2021

The former general manager of the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power (LADWP) has agreed to plead guilty to...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR