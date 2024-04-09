Summer at Crossroads: Opportunities for Growth, Creativity and Learning

A catalog of arts classes has opened for Summer at Crossroads, an immersive experience for students to continue to explore their academic studies, enrichment opportunities and have fun over the summer. 

Open to Crossroads students and the greater community, Summer at Crossroads values community and has created an environment that supports strong bonds among the students as well as student and teacher connections. 

Students approach summer with curiosity as the program offers arts enrichment courses, classes in academic areas of study like language and mathematics and sports opportunities such as basketball and swimming. Programs range from week-long intensives and workshops to five-week high school credit classes, and several two- and four-week elective options. This inclusive environment allows students to explore new topics of interests and engage in creativity while making lasting memories. 

Students can choose through a catalog of over 90 courses available by grade in September. Crossroads has two campuses — Norton Campus and 21st Street Campus — located a few blocks apart in a distinctly urban area of Santa Monica. 

The Norton Campus is home to the elementary school, the Joanie Martin Community Room and the K-12 Sports Center featuring a gymnasium, pool and athletics field. The 21st Street Campus is home to the middle and upper schools, the Alley, a vibrant centerpiece of campus life, and the school’s administrative offices.

“Our campuses are easily accessible, and we take pride in our commitment to the physical and emotional safety for every student,” said Laura Presburger, Director of Auxiliary Services.


For grades first through fifth, students choose a topic of choice for the morning and the afternoons are filled with activities including visual arts, science, outdoor play and swim lessons. Middle school summer programs comprise intensives, workshops and electives. Upper school students can choose from a variety of electives, or a five-week academic credit class covering Biology, Chemistry, Geometry and Physics. 

“We always recommend enrolling early to reserve your students’ spot in classes of interest. Online enrollment is ongoing and available until courses are sold out or canceled. Courses that do not reach a minimum number of students may be canceled on May 20th,” Presburger said. 

“Students from local schools are excited for the opportunity to spend part of their summer with us during Summer at Crossroads. Many of them apply for the year-round school and are admitted,” Presburger said. 

There’s something for everyone at Summer at Crossroads for students entering first through 12th grade. The 2024 dates are Monday, June 17 to Friday, August 2.

For more information about the summer camp and academic programming, visit Xrds.org/summer-at-crossroads. To view the Summer at Crossroads catalog, visit Xrds.org/summer-at-crossroads/catalog. For tuition and registration questions, email  summer@xrds.org.

in News
