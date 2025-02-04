Supermarket Reopens in Palisades Following Wildfire Damage

The store is currently operating on a generator until power is fully restored

The Vons supermarket at 17380 W Sunset Blvd. has reopened following a devastating wildfire that severely impacted the area, the company confirmed.

The store is currently operating on a generator until power is fully restored. While inventory remains limited to mostly grab-and-go items such as sandwiches, salads, and refrigerated snacks, store representatives say they are working to expand product availability as conditions improve.

“This area was deeply impacted by the horrific wildfire, and we are extremely grateful for the dedication of our community members and people across the country who are contributing to the ongoing relief efforts and rebuilding process,” a company spokesperson said.

Vons has set store hours from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., with plans to extend them as more residents return to the neighborhood. Once power is restored, the store expects to restock a wider range of products, including non-perishable goods.