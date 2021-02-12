Support Palisades Girls Scouts While Satisfying Your Sweet Tooth

Online shopping for cookies this year

By Toi Creel

With a pandemic stopping the door-to-door delivery, many are wondering how they’re going to get their annual sweet tooth fix of Girl Scout cookies.

In an email to online news outlet Circling The News, Lynn Mack-Costello, a former CEO of Girl Scouts of Greater Los Angeles and a lifetime member, told the outlet that there would “be no cookie booths at stores or door-to-door sales this year because the Council determined the safety of the public and girls during the Covid-19 pandemic is of greater importance.”

Despite this, however, 40 member Girl Scout troops for the Palisades, Malibu, Brentwood, and Topanga communities is still selling the cookie cravers online.

To purchase visit:https://www.gsglavolunteerapps.org/buygscookieslocally/ or the app at: https://www.girlscoutsla.org/en/cookies/find-cookies.html. From there a Girl Scout representative will contact the customer and initiate the cookie-buying process.

The eight varieties of cookiesa vailable for $5 a box are are Thin Mints, Samoas (caramel, coconut, & chocolate), Trefoils (shortbread), Tagalongs (chocolate-covered peanut butter), Do-Si-Dos (peanut butter sandwich cookie), Lemon-Ups (crispy naturally flavored lemon cookie).

S’mores (chocolate, marshmallow, and graham) and Toffee-Tastics (gluten-free) are $6 a box.