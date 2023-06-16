Take Our Survey and Share Your Thoughts on the Impact of Palisades Village.Create your own user feedback survey
(Survey) Has the Palisades Village Been a Good Thing for Pacific Palisades?
(Video) Walk Past These Luxurious Palisades Homes
Take a walk in a magnificent neighborhood in the Pacific Palisades. @palisadesnews Take a walk in a luxurious Palisades neighborhood...
Google Co-Founder Sergey Brin Acquires Luxurious Malibu Home
The Home Includes a Movie Theater and a Gourmet Kitchen Last year, a Malibu house located in Point Dume was...
(Video) Luxury French Clothing Brand Opening Store in Palisades
Saint Laurent specialized in haute couture, leather accessories and more. @palisadesnews Saint Laurent to soon open its Pacific Palisades store...
LA City Council Member Curren Price Charged By LA District Attorney
June 16, 2023 Dolores Quintana
Price Charged Multiple Counts Of Embezzlement and Perjury By Dolores Quintana In a surprise announcement, Los Angeles Councilmember Curren Price...
How Polluted Are the Waters at Will Rogers State Beach?
June 16, 2023 Zach Armstrong
Some Areas Got a Failing Grade, While Others Got an A+ in a New Report By Zach Armstrong Waters surrounding...
Task Force Says Man Who Exposed Himself Left the Palisades Area
June 15, 2023 Zach Armstrong
LAPD Said They Did Not Receive Reports on the Incident By Zach Armstrong When asked about a recently reported incident...
Revised Al Fresco Ordinance Passes LA City Council PLUM Committee
June 15, 2023 Dolores Quintana
The Process Of Approving The New Version Of The Ordinance Will Continue By Dolores Quintana The Los Angeles City Council’s...
Malibu Wine Tasting Event Taking Place This Weekend
June 15, 2023 Staff Writer
The Journey Begins at the Heart of Malibu, Where Several Wine Tasting Options Await Embark on a wine tasting experience...
ATAM Holding Culinary Camp for Kids
Participants Will Cook and Savor at Least Two Plates a Day The Academy of Technology, Art and Music will hold...
What’s on the Menu at Delizioso Cinque?
June 14, 2023 Zach Armstrong
Paninis, Pizza, Soups, Salads and Gelato Is Served By Zach Armstrong Delizioso Cinque opened in Pacific Palisades this year inside...
Explore Pacific Ocean Views and Recreation at Ventura Harbor Village
By Susan Payne Getaway to scenic Ventura Harbor Village and enjoy breathtaking views of the Pacific Coast nestled in Ventura,...
Champagne Yacht: A One-of-a Kind Charter Experience
By Susan Payne This summer, elevate a special occasion by taking it on the water — yacht style. Charter off the...
A Favorite Among Frequent Travelers: H. Savinar Luggage Co
By Susan Payne For all your travel and exploration needs, H. Savinar Luggage Co. is a dealer you can trust. ...
Online Program Invites Spanish Learners to Dive Into Culture
By Susan Payne Learning a new language can be difficult, but with the right tools, it can be a complete...
New Sewing and Fashion Camp for Kids Coming to Palisades
June 13, 2023 Zach Armstrong
Registration Can Be Made Online, but Walk-Ins Are Welcome By Zach Armstrong The Academy of Technology, Art and Music is...
