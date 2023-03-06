Palisades Village is one of the more popular visitor destinations in Pacific Palisades, boasting walkable streets, beautiful architecture, and quaint village feel alongside delicious restaurants and unique boutiques. As part of reporting on the shopping habits of the community, we are asking readers how often they shop at Palisades Village. If you have a minute, please fill out the survey below and check back next week for results!Create your own user feedback survey
Survey: How Often Do You Shop at Palisades Village?
Santa Monica Canyon Home Designed by Renowned Architect and Renovated by LinkedIn Co-Founder Listed for $10.5M
March 6, 2023 Staff Writer
Home originally designed by Case Study architect Thornton M. Abell By Dolores Quintana A Santa Monica Canyon home originally designed...
Michael Milken’s Pacific Palisades Estate Goes on Sale for $64 Million
March 6, 2023 Staff Writer
The LEED-certified property, owned by an LLC linked to the Milken Family Foundation, includes a 13,000-square-foot main house and a...
Corporate Executives’ Living Choices May Contribute to LA Office Space Decline
Brookfield fails to pay a $465 million loan package for the Gas Company Tower at 555 W. 5th St. and...
LA County Aims to Increase Employment Opportunities for Formerly Incarcerated Individuals
Ordinance that would prevent most businesses in unincorporated areas of the county from excluding job applicants with past criminal records...
Sign Up for the LAPD West Bureau’s Community Police Academy Now!
The LAPD West Bureau has announced plans to start a Citizen’s Academy at the end of March in the mid-city...
PPCC Forms Potrero Canyon Oversight Committee, LADWP Reports on Water Main Break, Forestry Committee Seeks Street Tree Vacancies
Pacific Palisades Community Council February update In February, the Pacific Palisades Community Council (PPCC) held two meetings where they received...
Restaurateurs in Southern California Forced to Consider Price Hikes or Temporary Closures Due to High Gas Bills
March 2, 2023 Staff Writer
Some owners forced to raise prices and consider temporarily closing due to spike in gas costs Restaurants in Southern California...
Community Rallies to Help Former Executive Chef Living on Skid Row
March 2, 2023 Staff Writer
Goal of organizers is to raise enough funds for future costs of permanent housing By Dolores Quintana Former restaurateur Chef...
Brentwood Welcomes Telefèric Barcelona, Featuring 14 Tapas Options and Extensive Cocktail Menu
March 1, 2023 Staff Writer
Restaurant now open at 11930 San Vicente Boulevard By Dolores Quintana Telefèric Barcelona Los Angeles in Brentwood is now open...
Pali High Among Schools Represented by NCL Westside Chapter’s Class of 2023 Senior Recognition
March 1, 2023 Staff Writer
Career Panel Event and Class of 2023 Senior Recognition dance set for March 5 and 11 National Charity League Westside...
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Installing Automated License Plate Recognition Cameras Throughout Malibu
February 28, 2023 Staff Writer
LASD has identified five locations throughout Malibu for the cameras The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department (LASD) is set to...
LA Council Calls for Report on Addressing Delays in Voucher Process
February 28, 2023 Staff Writer
Less than 6 percent of LA’s housing vouchers resulted in permanent housing last year Los Angeles City Council voted on...
Historic Bruce’s Beach Property Sold for $20 Million, Ending Century-Long Battle
February 27, 2023 Staff Writer
Sale finalized on January 30 By Dolores Quintana There has been some controversy surrounding the sale of Bruce’s Beach back...
British Actress Thandiwe Newton Flips Rustic Topanga Home for a Profit
February 26, 2023 Staff Writer
“Westworld” star makes $125,000 on recent sale By Dolores Quintana After only four months, actress Thandiwe Newton has sold her...
Beer Heir and Hollywood Producer Buys Malibu Mansion for $91 Million
February 25, 2023 Staff Writer
6.6 acre Paradise Cove property sold to Edward H. Hamm Jr. Edward H. Hamm Jr., the heir to a massive...
