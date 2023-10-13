Suspect Apprehended After Alleged Attempt to Ram Police Vehicle in Marina del Rey Pursuit

Photo: Getty Images

Footage Displayed the Suspect Driving a Black Honda Accord in a Reckless Manner

A suspect accused of an alleged attempt to ram a police vehicle was taken into custody following a police chase that commenced in Marina del Rey and concluded in Santa Monica on Thursday afternoon, FOX 11 Los Angeles Reported.

According to authorities, the pursuit was set in motion in Marina del Rey shortly before noon when the suspect reportedly failed to yield.

Footage from FOX 11 displayed the suspect driving a black Honda Accord in a reckless manner, reaching high speeds, and executing U-turns on side streets within Venice, along Lincoln Boulevard. The suspect subsequently directed officers towards Colorado Boulevard, where the pursuit persisted into Santa Monica.

Law enforcement officers made efforts to employ spike strips; however, the suspect successfully evaded multiple attempts. The pursuit ultimately concluded when the suspect surrendered to officers at the intersection of Colorado Avenue and Euclid Court, just before 12:30 p.m. The apprehension was carried out without further incident, reported Fox 11.

