Suspect Strikes 6-Year-Old Girl in Santa Monica, Investigation Underway

By Zach Armstrong

An assault investigation is underway after a man reportedly struck a six-year-old girl over the weekend less than half-a-mile away from Ocean View Park in Santa Monica.

On Sunday, March 10 at around 7 p.m., a man described as “erratic” sat at a bus stop near the Main Street and Marine Avenue intersection. The child walked northbound on Main along with her parents when the suspect turned around from the bench and struck her. The young victim fell to the ground but was not seriously injured, according to SMPD. The suspect fled northbound from the scene and out of sight.

The man was described as Black, around 30-35, standing at approximately 6′1″, and wearing a black jacket with blue jeans when the incident took place. At the time of this writing, detectives are actively locating/obtaining surveillance footage of the incident, Lieutenant Erika R. Aklufi said in an email.

Anyone with video of the incident is asked to contact the police department Watch Commander at 310-458-8427 or Dispatch at 310-458-8491.