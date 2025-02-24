Suspected Domoic Acid Outbreak Strikes Malibu’s Sea Lions

Photo: Wikipedia Commons

A recent wave of distressed sea lion calls in Malibu raises concerns about domoic acid toxicity, prompting warnings for beachgoers to avoid interaction with affected animals

The California Wildlife Center is actively responding to a suspected Domoic Acid event affecting marine life along the Malibu coastline, with a particular focus on local California sea lions.

Over the past three days, CWC team members have responded to 10 distress calls regarding sea lions, with four additional calls received by 10 a.m. today. Although the cause of the animals’ illness has not been officially confirmed, the symptoms and recent rainfall strongly suggest domoic acid toxicity as the likely culprit.

Domoic acid is a toxin produced by the marine algae Pseudo-nitzschia. While some strains are benign, toxic forms of the algae can contaminate fish, which marine mammals ingest, leading to brain and heart damage. In severe cases, even low doses of the toxin can cause seizures, a distinct head movement known as “stargazing,” and extreme lethargy or coma.

CWC officials urge Malibu residents, visitors, and beachgoers to avoid direct interaction with any distressed marine animals. Animals exhibiting signs of DA toxicity may become disoriented and aggressive, potentially biting without warning. Anyone encountering a distressed sea lion is asked to contact the CWC Marine Team at (310) 924-7256 for assistance.

“The animals are suffering and confused,” said a CWC representative. “We urge the public to call for help rather than approach them.”

