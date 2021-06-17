Suzanne Goin’s A.O.C. Now Open in Former Tavern Space

The farmer’s plate - roasted vegetables, muhamarra & chickpea purée, burrata & grilled toast from A.O.C. Photo: Facebook.

Second A.O.C. location now open in Brentwood

By Kerry Slater

Esteemed Chefs Suzanne Goin and Caroline Styne have opened a second location of their restaurant Tavern restaurant in Brentwood into a second location of A.O.C.

On June 8 the location opened at 11648 San Vicente Boulevard, the former space that used to be home to the duos Tavern Restaurant.

The restaurant will center around on small plates, similar to what is offered at the A.O.C. on West Third Street. Initially, the restaurant will offer dinner only but has plans to expand to breakfast and lunch service in the future. As reported by Eater Los Angeles, the duo has added a wood-burning oven, streamlined the pastry by getting rid of the Larder Baking Co. oven and added a new patio.

Styne told Eater that the new space can seat 180 diners without COVID-19 regulations.

The hours for now are 5:00 p.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday.

After opening critically acclaimed Lucques in 1998, the duo of 3 time James Beard Award winning chef Goin and James Beard Foundation’s Outstanding Restaurateur of the Year 2018 Styne embarked on A.O.C., a pioneering wine bar that first paired an indulgent list of wine by the glass with a menu of market-driven small plates.

The duo ventured to the Westside in 2009 when they opened their largest restaurant, Tavern, in Brentwood. In December 2013, Goin and Styne launched The Larder Baking Company, a new wholesale operation for bread and bakery goods.

Other local ventures from the duo include The Larder at Maple Drive and The Hungry Cat.

in Dining
