Sweet Laurel Introduces New “Fall Treats” for the Season

The Palisades Village Bakery Is Celebrating the Season With New Treats Until Dec. 31

By Zach Armstrong

Autumn is upon us, which means a few exciting things: A different shade of leaves, cozy sweaters, pumpkins, spooky decorations, and of course seasonal dining.

Sweet Laurel at Palisades Village is celebrating the season with new fall treats until Dec. 31. The limited time options include Vanilla Maple Cake, Apple Crumb Pie, Pumpkin Spice Caramel Cake, Nut-Free Pumpkin Muffin and more.

The bakery was launched by lifelong baker Laurel Gallucci. Though she was diagnosed with an autoimmune disease that excluded chocolate cake from her diet, it led to her love of baking with whole food ingredients. Every Sweet Laurel item is grain-free, gluten-free, refined sugar-free, and dairy-free .

Sweet Laurel is located at 15279 Sunset Blvd. For more information on the shop, go to https://sweetlaurel.com/