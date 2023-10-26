Sweet Laurel Serving “Halloween Boo Fairies”

The bakery is also selling other limited time options

By Zach Armstrong

Trick or treaters aren’t the only ones soothing their sweet tooth’s in the Palisades.

Sweet Laurel is unveiling its limited-edition Halloween Boo Fairies from Oct. 28 up through Oct. 31. Made with Swiss buttercream on a vegan chocolate cupcake, these adorable treats are perfect for the Halloween spirit.

Until Dec. 31., the bakery is also selling other limited time options including Vanilla Maple Cake, Apple Crumb Pie, Pumpkin Spice Caramel Cake, Nut-Free Pumpkin Muffin and more.

The bakery was launched by lifelong baker Laurel Gallucci. Though she was diagnosed with an autoimmune disease that excluded chocolate cake from her diet, it led to her love of baking with whole food ingredients. Every Sweet Laurel item is grain-free, gluten-free, refined sugar-free, and dairy-free .

Sweet Laurel is located at 15279 Sunset Blvd. For more information on the shop, go to https://sweetlaurel.com/